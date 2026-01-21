From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Rise Up Singing Valentine’s Dinner
Date:
Saturday, February 21, 2026
Time:
4:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Event Type:
Party/Street Party
Organizer/Author:
Ted Merrill
Email:
Location Details:
Quaker Meeting House
225 Rooney Street, Santa Cruz, CA 95065
225 Rooney Street, Santa Cruz, CA 95065
Saturday, February 21, 2026, 4 - 7:30 PM
Rise Up Singing Valentine’s Dinner
Quaker Meeting House
225 Rooney Street, Santa Cruz, CA 95065
Free Parking & Overflow Parking at Santa Cruz Church 637 Pacheco Avenue (next door)
MAP: https://shorturl.at/XRb9g
4:00 - 6:00 PM: Song Circle Led by Ted Merrill
6:00 - 7:30 PM: Dinner – Main Dish Provided by Maren Hurn
$5 donation & extra food dishes are appreciated.
Please Bring “Rise Up Singing” and “Rise Again” songbooks
& instruments. (optional) Extra songbooks are available to borrow.
Bring your Valentine or meet a new one there!
*VOLUNTEERS ARE NEEDED at 3:30 PM for setup & cleanup after dinner.
For more info. email Ted Merrill: fiddler [at] embuild.org
INVITE FRIENDS!
Rise Up Singing Valentine’s Dinner
Quaker Meeting House
225 Rooney Street, Santa Cruz, CA 95065
Free Parking & Overflow Parking at Santa Cruz Church 637 Pacheco Avenue (next door)
MAP: https://shorturl.at/XRb9g
4:00 - 6:00 PM: Song Circle Led by Ted Merrill
6:00 - 7:30 PM: Dinner – Main Dish Provided by Maren Hurn
$5 donation & extra food dishes are appreciated.
Please Bring “Rise Up Singing” and “Rise Again” songbooks
& instruments. (optional) Extra songbooks are available to borrow.
Bring your Valentine or meet a new one there!
*VOLUNTEERS ARE NEEDED at 3:30 PM for setup & cleanup after dinner.
For more info. email Ted Merrill: fiddler [at] embuild.org
INVITE FRIENDS!
Added to the calendar on Wed, Jan 21, 2026 3:31PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network