San José : #TeslaTakedown #MakeBillionairesPAY!

Date:

Saturday, January 24, 2026

Time:

10:00 AM - 12:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Vickie

Location Details:

3137 Stevens Creek Blvd

San Jose, 95117

corner of Winchester Blvd and Stevens Creek Blvd



Meet up at the Winchester Shopping Center sign

find parking nearby, bike, or take public transportation



10:00 am -12:00 noon



Make: a sign that can be read from across the street.

#TeslaTakedown #MakeBillionairesPAY! has expanded our message to include ALL billionaires, and oligarchs: Workers Over Billionaires.

Bring: your sign, a water bottle, a friend, & if you want—a lawn chair.

Wear: a hat/rain gear/sunscreen.



Tesla Takedown is a family-friendly, dog-friendly, strictly nonviolent peaceful protest.

We ask that you DO NOT engage with counter protesters.

Make Elon Musk & his billionaire buddies: Jeff Bezos, Peter Thiel, and Mark Zuckerberg pay. How? Our Tesla take down asks include: don’t buy a Tesla, dump your Tesla stock and join our anti greedy, anti ultra rich, anti oligarch, pro worker protest.

Together, let's fight back!



#teslatakedown





