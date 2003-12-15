From the Open-Publishing Calendar
San José : #TeslaTakedown #MakeBillionairesPAY!
Date:
Saturday, January 24, 2026
Time:
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Vickie
Location Details:
3137 Stevens Creek Blvd
San Jose, 95117
corner of Winchester Blvd and Stevens Creek Blvd
San Jose, 95117
corner of Winchester Blvd and Stevens Creek Blvd
Meet up at the Winchester Shopping Center sign
corner of Winchester Blvd and Stevens Creek Blvd
find parking nearby, bike, or take public transportation
10:00 am -12:00 noon
Make: a sign that can be read from across the street.
#TeslaTakedown #MakeBillionairesPAY! has expanded our message to include ALL billionaires, and oligarchs: Workers Over Billionaires.
Bring: your sign, a water bottle, a friend, & if you want—a lawn chair.
Wear: a hat/rain gear/sunscreen.
Tesla Takedown is a family-friendly, dog-friendly, strictly nonviolent peaceful protest.
We ask that you DO NOT engage with counter protesters.
Make Elon Musk & his billionaire buddies: Jeff Bezos, Peter Thiel, and Mark Zuckerberg pay. How? Our Tesla take down asks include: don’t buy a Tesla, dump your Tesla stock and join our anti greedy, anti ultra rich, anti oligarch, pro worker protest.
Together, let's fight back!
#teslatakedown
For more information: https://actionnetwork.org/events/san-jose-...
Added to the calendar on Wed, Jan 21, 2026 2:14PM
