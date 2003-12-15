top
San Francisco
San Francisco
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 1/28/2026
San Francisco Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism

WTO/99 Feature Documentary @ Roxie Theater

iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Wednesday, January 28, 2026
Time:
6:30 PM - 8:30 PM
Event Type:
Screening
Organizer/Author:
Team WTO/99
Email:
Location Details:
Roxie Theater
3125 16th Street,
San Francisco, CA 94103
The documentary WTO/99, an archival film that reanimates the clash between the then-emerging World Trade Organization (WTO) and the more than 40,000 protestors on the streets of Seattle in 1999. It has been described as "An immersive experience exposing the myopic machinations of politicians and corporate interests in the face of democratic, nonviolent protests, it’s also breathtakingly prescient; a preview of present-day American politics, injustice, and the consolidation of power."

Our film is screening on Jan. 28 at the Roxie Theater

Here is a ticket link

Here is a link to the trailer

I really hope anyone here can make it out. It means a lot to a totally independent production like ours.

"WTO/99 brilliantly makes the case for the Seattle WTO protests as a watershed moment in modern history—one with urgent significance in understanding issues we face today. The militarization of the police, the proliferation of right-wing media and fake news, the collapse of our democracy into fascism, and the ever-growing power of multinational corporations all seem to be taking hold before our eyes in this film. WTO/99 accomplishes this convincingly and artfully, seamlessly weaving together primary sources in a bravura manner" - Eric Allen Hatch
For more information: https://roxie.com/film/wto-99/
Added to the calendar on Wed, Jan 21, 2026 1:11PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$110.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2026 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code