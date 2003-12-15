The documentary WTO/99, an archival film that reanimates the clash between the then-emerging World Trade Organization (WTO) and the more than 40,000 protestors on the streets of Seattle in 1999. It has been described as "An immersive experience exposing the myopic machinations of politicians and corporate interests in the face of democratic, nonviolent protests, it’s also breathtakingly prescient; a preview of present-day American politics, injustice, and the consolidation of power."Our film is screening on Jan. 28 at the Roxie TheaterI really hope anyone here can make it out. It means a lot to a totally independent production like ours."WTO/99 brilliantly makes the case for the Seattle WTO protests as a watershed moment in modern history—one with urgent significance in understanding issues we face today. The militarization of the police, the proliferation of right-wing media and fake news, the collapse of our democracy into fascism, and the ever-growing power of multinational corporations all seem to be taking hold before our eyes in this film. WTO/99 accomplishes this convincingly and artfully, seamlessly weaving together primary sources in a bravura manner" - Eric Allen Hatch