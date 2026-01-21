Community Leaders Calling for Truth, Due Process, and Community Trust in the Wake of Police Use of Deadly Force

Marina, CA, January 20, 2026 — On Sunday evening, January 18, 2026, Ronald Chyron Tinsley, II was fatally shot during a traffic stop by the Marina Police Department. The Monterey County Black Caucus (MCBC) is calling for full transparency and accountability following the incident.Ronald Chyron Tinsley was a father, a son, a brother, and a member of a family rooted in movement legacy as the grandson of a Black Panther. His life carried meaning, history, and deep community ties. His death represents a profound loss that cannot be reduced to headlines, speculation, or narratives that attempt to justify the use of deadly force.MCBC is calling for the immediate release of all available body-worn camera footage, the preservation of all physical and digital evidence, and a thorough, independent investigation into the actions that led to Chyron’s death.We are deeply concerned by attempts to shift public focus toward Chyron’s past rather than the conduct of law enforcement. A person’s prior history does not determine the value of their life, nor does it justify the use of fatal force. Every individual is entitled to due process and to be treated with dignity and humanity.This incident must be understood within the broader context of persistent racial inequities in policing and the long-standing impact of over-policing in Black communities, locally and across the nation. Transparency and accountability are essential to maintaining public trust and ensuring true community safety.“The continued loss of Black lives at the hands of police is devastating,” said Andrea Manzo, Executive Director of Building Healthy Communities Monterey County. “Our community deserves transparency, accountability, and justice!”Building Healthy Communities Monterey County (BHCMC), which supports and houses the work of the Monterey County Black Caucus (MCBC), affirms MCBC’s call for transparency and accountability and underscores the importance of due process, community trust, and systems that protect the dignity and safety of all people. We stand in solidarity with Chyron’s family, and the broader community seeking a thorough investigation.Our communities deserve answers.Justice requires transparency.###About Building Healthy Communities Monterey CountyBuilding Healthy Communities Monterey County (BHCMC) activates resident voice and power to build inclusive, anti-racist, and thriving communities across Monterey County. BHCMC works closely with Black, Brown, and Indigenous residents to address systemic inequities, promote civic engagement, and support community-led solutions to critical social justice issues.The Monterey County Black Caucus (MCBC) — a Black-led Action Team — plays a vital role in BHCMC, focusing on centering and cultivating leadership and community power in Monterey County. MCBC provides a safe space for residents to reflect, organize, and advocate for equity, while fostering healing, cultural expression, and community development. Through its work, MCBC advances Black power-building and collective action to drive systemic change.Together, BHCMC and MCBC serve as a hub for leadership, innovation, and community-driven solutions, ensuring that resident voices are heard, valued, and acted upon.