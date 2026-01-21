top
U.S. Arts + Action Government & Elections

Larger Than Life Trump Portrait Overseas Epstein Birthday Card

by Phil Pasquini
Wed, Jan 21, 2026 12:51PM
Located on the National Mall near the Capitol, the Trump birthday card for Jeffrey Epstein, is overseen by a massive two-story scowling Trump portrait in the background on the side of the US Department of Labor building.
original image (2000x1335)
WASHINGTON (01-21) – In a city intensely involved in all matters political 24/7/365, a bit of ironic levity regarding the Trump/Epstein relationship has become the latest tourist attraction in acknowledging Epstein’s birthday on January 20. The installation recreates the alleged birthday card sent by Trump to Epstein in 2003.

Located on the National Mall near the Capitol, the Trump birthday card for Jeffrey Epstein, is overseen by a massive two-story scowling Trump portrait in the background on the side of the US Department of Labor building.

The imposing folded two-panel birthday card has a personal message, Happy Birthday to a “Terrific Guy!” on one side, and on the other a reproduction attributed to Trump of a crudely rendered drawing of a nude prepubescent girl, signed “Donald” in his flamboyant sharpie style.

In front of the birthday card is a stack of four faux marble boxes parodying the stalling by the Justice Department to release all the infamous Epstein files as required by law. Each box labeled “The Files” has numerous pieces of shredded paper sticking out, all partially marked with black redactions.

On top of the boxes, a dais has a partially redacted message encouraging people to leave a personal message for the administration using any of the provided pens.

A quick perusal of messages left by passersby– in between people wishing to take selfies in front of the card – reflect opinions on the Trump/Epstein relationship, the unreleased files and the present regime’s contempt for our democracy and Trump’s embrace of authoritarianism.

Among them are “Worst president ever! Stand up America we deserve better, We don’t want Greenland, what we want is Epstein files, Yep, Trump is bit by Epstein files, 25th amendment, We, pity you Donald you are a sick man, Your time will come,” and much more.

The tableau was created by a group or artist activists, The Secret Handshake, who were responsible for last year’s “Best Friends Forever” gold statues that depicted Epstein and Trump in a joyous dance holding hands that was vandalized, then forcibly removed by the National Park Service before being repaired and reinstalled.

The birthday card is unlikely to suffer a similar fate as it is being guarded around the clock until it is removed at the end of the week.

The Secret Handshake offers on its website for anyone with access to a 3D printer, downloadable files that can be used to recreate your very own version of the gold Trump/Epstein statue for those who enjoy art. The files are available at: http://www.thesecrethandshake.com

Report and photos by Phil Pasquini

© 2026 nuzeink all rights reserved worldwide
For more information: https://www.facebook.com/media/set/?vanity...
§
by Phil Pasquini
Wed, Jan 21, 2026 12:51PM
sm_2_l1260596_copy.jpg
original image (2000x1335)
https://www.facebook.com/media/set/?vanity...
§
by Phil Pasquini
Wed, Jan 21, 2026 12:51PM
sm_3_l1260587_copy.jpg
original image (2000x1335)
https://www.facebook.com/media/set/?vanity...
§
by Phil Pasquini
Wed, Jan 21, 2026 12:51PM
sm_4_l1260607_copy.jpg
original image (2000x1334)
https://www.facebook.com/media/set/?vanity...
§
by Phil Pasquini
Wed, Jan 21, 2026 12:51PM
sm_5_l1260592_copy.jpg
original image (2000x1335)
https://www.facebook.com/media/set/?vanity...
§
by Phil Pasquini
Wed, Jan 21, 2026 12:51PM
Don looks down from his perch at the card.
original image (2000x1335)
https://www.facebook.com/media/set/?vanity...
§
by Phil Pasquini
Wed, Jan 21, 2026 12:51PM
sm_7_l1260601_copy.jpg
original image (2000x1335)
https://www.facebook.com/media/set/?vanity...
§
by Phil Pasquini
Wed, Jan 21, 2026 12:51PM
sm_8_l1260603_copy.jpg
original image (2000x1335)
https://www.facebook.com/media/set/?vanity...
§
by Phil Pasquini
Wed, Jan 21, 2026 12:51PM
sm_9_l1260602_copy.jpg
original image (2000x1335)
https://www.facebook.com/media/set/?vanity...
§
by Phil Pasquini
Wed, Jan 21, 2026 12:51PM
sm_10_l1260600_copy.jpg
original image (2000x1335)
https://www.facebook.com/media/set/?vanity...
§
by Phil Pasquini
Wed, Jan 21, 2026 12:51PM
sm_l1260612_copy.jpg
original image (2000x1335)
https://www.facebook.com/media/set/?vanity...
