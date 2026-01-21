top
View events for the week of 1/27/2026
Santa Cruz Indymedia Environment & Forest Defense

San Vicente-Waddell Resilience Project Community Workshop

Seymour Marine Discovery Center, La Feliz Room, 100 McAllister Way, Santa Cruz
original image (2048x2048)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Tuesday, January 27, 2026
Time:
6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Event Type:
Class/Workshop
Organizer/Author:
via Santa Cruz County RTC
Location Details:
Seymour Marine Discovery Center, La Feliz Room, 100 McAllister Way, Santa Cruz
Attend the RTC’s upcoming community workshop to learn about the project, the ecology of these areas, and climate adaptation options. Share your input with the project team, including which climate stressors you are most concerned about.

The San Vicente-Waddell Resilience Project (SANV-WA) is a partnership between the Santa Cruz County Regional Transportation Commission (RTC), Santa Cruz County Resource Conservation District (RCD) and Caltrans District 5 (D5).

The existing Highway 1 bridge over Waddell Creek at Big Basin, and the Santa Cruz Branch Rail Line (SCBRL) corridor and Highway 1 bridge over San Vicente Creek at Davenport are vulnerable to coastal climate change impacts.

This transportation infrastructure also affects the ecology of these important coastal and marsh habitats and may limit their ability to be resilient to climate change. The SANV-WA project will identify short, medium, and long-term actions for viability and resilience to climate stressors on these Caltrans and RTC transportation facilities, in tandem with identifying ecological restoration opportunities within the adjacent tidal, marsh, and riparian areas of Waddell Creek and San Vicente Creek.

Ideally, the SANV-WA Project will result in ecologically based or nature-based solutions that result in resilient natural and built infrastructure. This work is intended to build on the collaborative planning partnerships developed for the Scott Creek Coastal Resilience Project that includes RCD, RTC, Caltrans D5, and a robust Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) of local, state, and federal stakeholders on the North Coast that has effectively provided guidance, review of technical work, and input on project direction.
For more information: https://www.sccrtc.org/funding-planning/en...
Added to the calendar on Wed, Jan 21, 2026 10:43AM
§
by via Santa Cruz County RTC
Wed, Jan 21, 2026 10:43AM
santa_cruz_branch_railroad_line.png
https://www.sccrtc.org/funding-planning/en...
