Overpass Visibility Dance Party I-80 Berkeley
Date:
Friday, January 23, 2026
Time:
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Indivisible East Bay Overpass Visibility Brgd
Location Details:
I-80 Pedestrian/Bike Overpass Berkeley @ University Ave
598 University Ave
Berkeley, CA 94720
598 University Ave
Berkeley, CA 94720
Looks like resistance is gonna be here for awhile. Why not find your bliss while fighting for human rights.
We are a bunch of Nice Moms who hate ice. Come dance with us as we shine a light on injustice. Bring the kids, wear twinkle lights, celebrate humanity and join us for a fun time waving at cars and bringing hope to others.
We estimate nearly 12,000 cars pass under the bridge each hour making this action impactful and fun.
We are a bunch of Nice Moms who hate ice. Come dance with us as we shine a light on injustice. Bring the kids, wear twinkle lights, celebrate humanity and join us for a fun time waving at cars and bringing hope to others.

We estimate nearly 12,000 cars pass under the bridge each hour making this action impactful and fun.
We estimate nearly 12,000 cars pass under the bridge each hour making this action impactful and fun.
For more information: https://www.mobilize.us/indivisible-east-b...
Added to the calendar on Wed, Jan 21, 2026 10:38AM
