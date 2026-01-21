Overpass Visibility Dance Party I-80 Berkeley

Date:

Friday, January 23, 2026

Time:

6:00 PM - 8:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Indivisible East Bay Overpass Visibility Brgd

Location Details:

I-80 Pedestrian/Bike Overpass Berkeley @ University Ave

598 University Ave

Berkeley, CA 94720

Looks like resistance is gonna be here for awhile. Why not find your bliss while fighting for human rights.



We are a bunch of Nice Moms who hate ice. Come dance with us as we shine a light on injustice. Bring the kids, wear twinkle lights, celebrate humanity and join us for a fun time waving at cars and bringing hope to others.



We estimate nearly 12,000 cars pass under the bridge each hour making this action impactful and fun.