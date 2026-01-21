From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Newsom & CA Demo Legislature Continue to Kill Cal-OSHA as CA Union Bureaucrats are Silent
Trumpster Gavin Newsom is destroying Ca-OSHA with the support of the Democrats in the legislature who cut the budget $16 million. The trade union bureaucracy is completely silent about these attacks.
Trumpster Newsom & CA Demo Legislature Continue To Kill Ca-OSHA
AS CA AFL-CIO and Union Bureaucrats Complicity By Silence
One-third of Cal/OSHA inspector positions still vacant
The latest available data on Cal/OSHA field compliance inspector vacancies – as of November 1, 2025 – shows that there are 95 vacant inspector positions for a vacancy rate of 33%. Five other “unassigned” inspector positions are empty for a total of 100 vacancies. Nine compliance offices have inspector vacancies of 50% or greater, and another two offices have vacancies at 33%, crippling the offices’ ability to protect California workers.
California only has one field inspector for every 99,000 workers – much less protective than the inspector to worker ratios in Oregon (1:23,000) and Washington state (1:28,000). In July 2020, the CPS HR Consulting firm issued its report on a workload study of Cal/OSHA field inspectors and concluded that 328 inspectors – 40 positions more than funded positions in November 2025 – were needed at that time. The inspector workload has increased since 2020.
The fact that inspector vacancies are still at 33% despite the hiring of recent months may indicate that Cal/OSHA has a significant retention problem. I have heard reports that some new hires have left the agency within 6-9 months of being hired because of the punishing workload and insufficient training and support.
As has been the case for months, nine enforcement District Offices have CSHO vacancy rates at or above 50%. These offices are Fremont (67%), Santa Barbara (67%), PSM Non-Refinery (63%). Long Beach (60%), Bakersfield (57%), San Bernardino (54%), Riverside (50%), San Francisco (50%), and Monrovia (50%).
Two Los Angeles basin District Offices – responsible for protecting workers involved in the clean-up and rebuilding after the January 2024 wildfires – have significant CSHO vacancies: Long Beach (60%) and Monrovia (50%).
In addition, there are four District Offices with no District Manager and four offices with no clerical staff. In these offices, field compliance officers have to fill in for managers and clerical workers, further reducing the resources available for field inspections.
The latest available data indicates that 23 field compliance safety and health officers (CSHOs) are “bilingual.” Seven of the 12 members of the Agriculture Safety enforcement unit are bilingual. Region II (Northern California and Central Valley) and Region VIII (Central Valley and Central Coast) are regions with numerous farmworkers, yet both Region II and Region VIII both have one bilingual inspector each. It is estimated that at least 5 million of the state’s 19 million worker labor force speak languages other than English, with many monolingual in their native tongue.
There are only two industrial hygienists among the filled District Office CSHO positions, which means that enforcement inspections involving “health” issues – such as heat, infectious diseases, wildfire smoke, airborne lead and silica exposures, noise, and ergonomics – are severely limited by lack of qualified personnel.
Cal/OSHA inspections data reveals lack of protections
In July 2025, the California State Auditor issued its report on Cal/OSHA’s performance over a five-year period ending in June 2024. In the last year the State Auditor examined (fiscal year 2023-24), Cal/OSHA responded to 82% of validated worker complaints with a “letter investigation” – simply a letter to the employer asking them to self-report about workplace hazards – and only 17% of worker complaints generated an on-site inspection. On-site inspections following employer reports of serious worker injuries and illnesses only occurred in 42% of the cases.
In inspections that were conducted, the Auditor found that many enforcement actions were incomplete, failed to follow standard protocols, and resulted in penalties to employers violating state laws that were lower than established by the agency’s own policies and procedures.
Deficiencies in Cal/OSHA’s field response have continued after the audit period. In the first three quarters of 2025, DIR reported that more than half (58%) of all Cal/OSHA’s response to worker complaints, accident reports, planned inspections and referrals consisted of “letter investigations.” On-site inspections made up 42% of Cal/OSHA’s response in Q1-Q3 2025. (See the accompanying file.)
Cal/OSHA data for the first nine months of 2025 – the latest available – shows that the number of on-site inspections increased 5% over the previous year, but the number of citations for unsafe conditions and violations of state plummeted in 2025.
Comparing the first three quarters of 2025 to the same period in 2024:
· Agriculture citations are down 14%;
· Construction citations were down 25%
· Waste management citations were down 28%
· Manufacturing citations were down 37%
· Transportation and warehousing citations were down 50%
· Health care and social assistance citations were down 53%
Chronic CSHO vacancies have generated tremendous pressure on District Managers and CSHOs themselves to “open and close, open and close, open and close” as many perfunctory inspections as possible to keep up with the steady incoming flow of worker complaints and employer accident reports.
According to the latest available performance data, Cal/OSHA responds to worker complaints with actual, on-site inspections less than 45% of the time; and even when inspections are conducted, the number of citations issued to correct unsafe and unhealthy conditions have dropped dramatically.
Governor Newsom proposes more cuts to Cal/OSHA’s Enforcement budget
This month, Governor’s Newson’s proposed budget for fiscal year 2026-27 (starting in July) calls for a cut of $725,000 from the Cal/OSHA Enforcement funding. This would be on top of the $16 million slashed from Cal/OSHA’s Enforcement budget for the current fiscal year.
Newsom – taking a page from President Trump’s playbook – originally proposed a $21 million cut for the current year, while the Legislature approved the $16 million reduction. Newsom has proposed an additional 3.3% cut ($350,000) for the 2026-27 budget of the Process Safety Management, unit which covers the state’s 13 oil refineries and more than 1,000 workplaces using highly hazardous chemicals.
Cal/OSHA is financed by a completely independent fund which receives no state tax revenues, and which has run $200 million surpluses in the last three fiscal years (including the present year). The OSH Fund is financed by a very small surcharge on the worker compensation premiums paid by employers. In December 2025, 50% of the OSH Fund was being “held in reserve” and not available for protecting California workers.
There is no fiscal reason requiring this budget cutback, and California workers will pay the price in injuries, illnesses and deaths from weakened regulatory enforcement.
Best, Garrett Brown.
Field Enforcement Inspectors (CSHOs)
Division of Occupational Safety and Health – Cal/OSHA
November 1, 2025
[October 31, 2025, DOSH Org Chart, data released by DIR in January 2026]
3 CSHOs 1Minus 50% time of
6 Retired
Annuitants working
as CSHOs
- 3 FTEs
Plus 50% time of 23
District SSEs
+ 11.5 FTEs
Field-Available
inspector FTEs
200.5 CSHOs
Notes:
- Of the 192 filled CSHO positions, there are six “Retired Annuitant” (RA) rehired
staff working as CSHOs in District Offices. RA positions are temporary, part-
time positions and RAs are limited to 960 hours per fiscal year (half time). At the
same time, there are 23 Senior Safety Engineer (SSE) positions in District
Offices. These SSEs are to spend 50% of their time on District Office
administrative matters and 50% of their time conducting compliance inspections.
Therefore, the number of CSHO FTEs available for field inspections on
November 1, 2025, is 200.5 CSHOs.
- On November 1st, there were 95 vacant CSHO positions. DOSH had a
vacancy rate for CSHO positions of 33% (95 vacancies in 287 positions). In
addition, there were 5 inspector positions that were “unassigned” and also
vacant, raising total vacancies to 100.
- Nine enforcement District Offices have CSHO vacancy rates at or above
50%. These offices are: Fremont (70%), Santa Barbara (67%), PSM Non-
Refinery (63%). Long Beach (60%), Bakersfield (57%), San Bernardino (54%),
Riverside (50%), San Francisco (50%), and Monrovia (50%).
- Two Los Angeles area District Offices – responsible for protecting workers
involved in the clean-up and rebuilding after the January wild fires – have
significant CSHO vacancies: Long Beach (60%) and Monrovia (50%).
- The Agricultural Safety unit has 12 CSHOs for the four slated enforcement
offices in Bakersfield, El Centro, Lodi, and Salinas.
- There are four District Offices without a District Manager in Fresno High
Hazard Unit, Santa Barbara, San Bernardino, and the Santa Ana PSM Non-
Refinery Unit. In these District Offices, a CSHO must serve as Acting District
Manager, so those offices effectively have one additional CSHO vacancy as the
ADMs do not conduct field inspections.
2- Four District Offices have zero clerical staff –Fresno High Hazard Unit, Fresno
LETF, Santa Ana PSM Non-Refinery, and Santa Barbara – which means CSHOs
must spend time doing administrative work.
- The DOSH Org Chart indicates that 23 field CSHOs are “bilingual.” Seven of the
12 members of the Agriculture Safety enforcement unit are bilingual. Region II
(Northern California and Central Valley) and Region VIII (Central Valley and
Central Coast) are regions with numerous farmworkers, yet both Region II and
Region VIII both have one bilingual inspectors each. It is estimated that at least 5
million of the state’s 19 million worker labor force speak languages other than
English, with many monolingual in their native tongue.
- There are only two industrial hygienists among the 192 filled CSHO positions,
which means that enforcement inspections involving “health” issues – such as heat,
wildfire smoke, airborne lead and silica exposures, noise, and ergonomics – are
severely limited by lack of qualified personnel.
- The California Employment Development Department (EDD) reported the
California civilian labor force in November 2025 as 19,905,600 workers. The
200.5 FTE CSHO positions represent an inspector to worker ratio of 1 inspector
to 99,279 workers. Cal/OSHA’s inspector to worker ratio of 1 inspector to
99,000 workers is much less health protective than Washington State’s ratio
of 1 to 28,000, and Oregon’s ratio of 1 to 23,000. [These non-California ratios
were cited in the April 2025 “Death on the Job” report.]
- In 1980, Federal OSHA had a ratio of 14.8 CSHOs per million workers.
Forty-five years later, Cal/OSHA has a ratio of 10.0 CSHOs per million
workers.
- The 200.5 field-available CSHO positions also include six CSHOs who are
classified as in training (SET, TAU, T&D, Junior SE) and who technically do not
conduct independent inspections alone.
Sources: DIR List of Authorized DOSH Positions, October 31, 2025
EDD: http://www.labormarketinfo.edd.ca.gov
Chart compiled by Garrett Brown, January 20, 2025
December 2025
The decline in Cal/OSHA’s on-site inspections
One of the most shocking revelations from the recent California State Audit of Cal/OSHA
was how few worker complaints actually got investigated – only 17% of worker complaints
in fiscal year 2023-24 – by the state worker protection agency. Overall, Cal/OSHA still
conducts on-site inspections less than half the time for all types of enforcement activity.
Instead of site visits, Cal/OSHA merely sends a letter to employers so that they can “self-
inspect” and report their conclusions back to Cal/OSHA. These “letter investigations” now
account for 60% of Cal/OSHA enforcement actions.
The current under-50% on-site inspections contrasts sharply with Cal/OSHA’s activity thirty
years ago when 75% of enforcement actions were actual visits to work sites by Cal/OSHA
inspectors.
The net result of this drop-oR of genuine enforcement actions – primarily caused by
crippling inspector vacancies, chronic understaRing, and failure to utilize all available
financial resources – has meant that worker protections in California are weaker than ever.
As documented by a constant stream of news media reports, both old and new regulations
cannot be eRectively enforced, and worker populations like immigrants in agriculture,
artificial stone manufacturers, and numerous other industries are especially vulnerable.
State Audit Findings
In July 2025, the California State Auditor issued its Report 2024-115 summarizing the audit
of five years of Cal/OSHA enforcement activity. For the last year of the study – state fiscal
year 2023-24 from July 1, 2023 to June 30, 2024 – the State Auditors reported the following
activity by Cal/OSHA in response to worker complaints and employer reports of serious
injuries and fatalities:
• 13% of worker complaints were invalidated
• 82% of validated complaints were responded to with a letter investigation
• 17% of validated complaints had an on-site inspection
• 42% of employer accident reports were responded to with an on-site inspection
• 58% of employer accident reports (including injuries) were responded to with a
letter investigation
That means that a worker filing a complaint that year had less than one chance in five that it
would result in an on-site inspection by Cal/OSHA compliance safety and health oRicers.
Even with employer-reported serious injuries and deaths, on-site inspections occurred less
than half the time.
1Cal/OSHA’s ability to identify and correct hazardous conditions, and to determine the
cause of injury accidents, so as to be an eRective deterrent to preventable worker
exposures and incidents has been severely compromised.
Letter investigations continue to dominate Cal/OSHA activity
Unfortunately, the latest inspection data released this month by the Department of
Industrial Relations (DIR), Cal/OSHA’s parent agency, shows that on-site inspections
continue to make up less than 50% of Cal/OSHA’s activity.
Cal/OSHA Response to All Types of Enforcement Activity
Including worker complaints, employer accident reports, programmed inspections,
referrals, and follow-up inspections
Time Period Total Activity:
Complaints,
accidents,
programmed,
referrals, follow-up
On-Site
Inspections
Letter
Investigations
CY 2023 15,513 6,820 / 43.9% 8,693 / 56.1%
CY 2024 15,780 6,367 / 40.3% 9,413 / 59.7%
Q1 2025 3,403 1,333 / 39.2% 2,070 / 60.8%
Q2 2025 4,504 1,875 / 41.6% 2,629 / 58.4%
Q3 2025 5,130 2,267 / 44.2% 2,863 / 55.8%
Three Qs 2025 13,110 5,542 / 42.3% 7,568 / 57.7%
Data from the Federal OSHA OIS System of DOSH activity entered into the Federal database by
Cal/OSHA District O
Democratic Governor Newsom Killing Cal OSHA & Harming Worker Safety
California OSHA inspectors don’t visit worksites even when workers are injured
https://calmatters.org/politics/2025/07/california-osha-inspections-state-audit/?_gl=1*1g6valp*_ga*MTUxMDkyNDE5LjE3NTMxNDAxMDU.*_ga_5TKXNLE5NK*czE3NTMxNDAxMDQkbzEkZzAkdDE3NTMxNDAxMDQkajYwJGwwJGgw*_ga_DX0K9PCWYH*czE3NTMxNDAxMDQkbzEkZzAkdDE3NTMxNDAxMDQkajYwJGwwJGgw
Avatar photo
BY JEANNE KUANG
JULY 19, 2025
A person carries a large plastic bucket filled with produce on their shoulder while working in a field of green crops during harvest. Surrounded by others bending over the plants, the individual wears a long-sleeve shirt, hat, and face covering for sun protection. A tractor and trailer are visible in the background under the warm early morning or late afternoon light.
Farmworkers harvest banana peppers at a farm near the town of Helm on July 1, 2025. Photo by Larry Valenzuela,
IN SUMMARY
Nearly a third of Cal/OSHA positions were vacant last year. A new state audit found that caused the agency to skip in-person inspections, even when workers were injured.
Welcome to CalMatters, the only nonprofit newsroom devoted solely to covering issues that affect all Californians. Sign up for WhatMatters to receive the latest news and commentary on the most important issues in the Golden State.
California’s worker safety agency is under-inspecting workplaces after accidents and worker injuries, failing to enforce labor regulations in a way that “may undermine” them because it does not have enough employees to do the inspections, a state audit found.
In a review of the California Division of Occupational Safety and Health published Thursday, state auditors found understaffing was a primary factor leading inspectors to skip in-person inspections of worksites even in cases where auditors found — and division managers agreed — it was likely warranted.
Nearly one-third of the division’s 800-plus positions were vacant last year, a rate that is even worse in some district offices and among some of the staff responsible for inspections and enforcement.
“When it does perform inspections, Cal/OSHA’s process has critical weaknesses,” state auditor Grant Parks wrote.
The weaknesses, he wrote, included inspectors failing to review employers’ required injury prevention plans, document notes from interviews with workers, initiate inspections quickly and ensure employers had addressed alleged hazards before closing a case file.
State law allows Cal/OSHA to inspect workplaces in-person proactively, after accidents or in response to a complaint. But it only mandates inspections for workplace deaths or “serious” accidents, generally defined as those requiring inpatient hospital care or resulting in “serious permanent disfiguration.”
Enforcement staff first determine if the complaints are valid, and then often choose to inspect “by letter” instead, which involves writing to employers asking them to investigate the complaints themselves and document how they’ve addressed hazards.
Last year out of more than 12,000 complaints, the agency found 87% valid; staff inspected just 17% of those workplaces in person rather than investigating “by letter.” Out of 5,800 workplace accidents, the agency deemed 42% serious enough to send an inspector.
Auditors found staff didn’t always investigate a complaint or inspect a worksite when they should have.
In one case, a union representative filed a complaint saying that construction workers were riding on heavy machinery on the road with no seat belts, and another worker was hanging off the side of the vehicle, in danger of falling and being hit in oncoming traffic. Cal/OSHA declined to investigate because the incident was on a public road and therefore outside the agency’s jurisdiction. But the audit found the agency should have opened the complaint because workers were riding in a company vehicle — activity covered by workplace safety regulations.
Auditors reviewed another complaint from a kitchen worker who was taken to the ER by ambulance, possibly from heat illness. The worker reported poor ventilation, broken air conditioning and temperatures that reached 90 degrees indoors. Despite agency policies requiring on-site inspections for serious hazards involving current employees, and for any heat-related complaints, Cal/OSHA sent the employer a letter. Auditors reviewing the case records found the employer had not responded.
Serious injuries investigated by letter
The audit also highlighted two injuries that Cal/OSHA said weren’t “serious” enough to inspect in person; in one, a worker was cut by a chainsaw, requiring surgery and an overnight hospital stay, and in another a worker was knocked out when hit in the head and suffered a skull fracture, but was not formally admitted to the hospital.
In the chainsaw case, managers told auditors the worker was wearing protective equipment so there was less reason to suspect workplace violations. In general, the audit found that managers overwhelmingly reported understaffing as the reason for not inspecting.
The agency, the audit noted, doesn’t have a complaint form on its website. To file a complaint, workers must call or email a Cal/OSHA district office, or fill out a complaint form on the federal OSHA website.
The audit places further pressure on Cal/OSHA and its beleaguered parent agency, the Department of Industrial Relations, to deal with a trenchant staffing problem that advocates and lawmakers say renders some of the strictest worker protections in the nation toothless.
It comes a year after a similar audit of the Labor Commissioner’s Office, also a part of that department, which found workers complaining to the agency about wage theft were waiting more than two years on average to get their claims resolved — six times longer than the time required by law.
Both audits were ordered by state lawmakers, who are by now familiar with the understaffing complaints. One bill this year would require the department to study how to make more appealing career paths for the inspector positions, some of which require engineering degrees.
Stephen Knight, director of the advocacy group Worksafe, called the audit’s findings “really disappointing.”
“It confirms that California’s promise to hold employers accountable remains unfulfilled,” Knight said. “There’s a lot of good solid detail and suggestions in the audit, nothing they couldn’t have figured out beforehand. Certainly what it would require is resources and political leadership that sides with workers over corner-cutting employers.”
The problem is urgent, he said, noting workplace accidents have killed three teenagers in California just the past two weeks: one who fell into a meat grinder at a burrito factory in Los Angeles County and two who died in a fireworks warehouse explosion in rural Yolo County.
The workplace agency has been the subject of several investigations in recent years. Last year the Sacramento Bee found the division of Cal/OSHA that recommends cases for criminal prosecution was so understaffed it couldn’t even consider cases in which workers suffered severe but nonfatal accidents, such as ones that caused paralysis. CalMatters last year reported that the agency’s inspections and citations of heat-related hazards had plummeted since the pandemic, despite the rising risks of extreme heat for outdoor workers.
In a letter dated June 27 responding to the audit, Department of Industrial Relations director Katrina Hagen wrote that the department “has been working to address structural and process issues, as well as recruitment and retention issues,” including studying the agency’s pay and job responsibility levels. Hagen wrote that Cal/OSHA’s vacancy rate had dropped to 12% this year; the auditor responded they hadn’t seen up-to-date data showing that.
Hagen also wrote that Cal/OSHA is working on making an online complaint form, and said the agency is getting a new case management system that will flag cases that should have gotten an in-person inspection, but didn’t. Both upgrades, she wrote, are expected in 2027.
‘What’s the point?’
The audit also questioned Cal/OSHA’s practice of reducing the fines it issued to employers after citing them for safety violations. Employers often appeal citations, a process that can take years to resolve, and the fines or violations can be reduced during settlement conferences, but the auditors wrote that the reasons aren’t always documented. In a four-year period reviewed by auditors, the average reduction was more than half the original fine.
Assembly Labor Committee Chair Liz Ortega, a Hayward Democrat who requested the audit last year, slammed the practice.
“This Cal/OSHA standard operating procedure can stop TODAY,” she wrote in response to a query from CalMatters. “Injuries won’t abate until there are consequences. If Cal/OSHA won’t do it, we should get someone who will.”
She said she wanted to see the agency increase its referrals for criminal prosecution to 5% of serious cases this year, and called the investigations that don’t include in-person inspections “fake.”
“Sending a letter!!!” Ortega wrote. “What’s the point?”
‘Series of safety failures’ led to devastating Martinez refinery fire that burned worker
https://www.sfchronicle.com/bayarea/article/safety-failures-led-2023-martinez-refinery-fire-20220816.php
By Molly Burke,
Hearst Fellow
March 13, 2025
explosion at Marathon Refinery’s renewable fuels plant, shown last September, gravely injured an employee, who suffered burns across 90% of his body and lost his ears, nose and fingertips.
A 2023 explosion at Marathon Refinery’s renewable fuels plant, shown last September, gravely injured an employee, who suffered burns across 90% of his body and lost his ears, nose and fingertips.
Brontë Wittpenn/The Chronicle 2024
An investigation into a November 2023 fire at the Marathon Refinery in Martinez that critically burned a worker and caused $350 million in property damage found that the safety system failed and the facility lacked effective alarms at the time of the blaze.
The U.S. Chemical Safety and Hazard Investigation Board released a final report on the incident Thursday, identifying several problems that led to the fire.
The fire occurred while the plant — which was built to refine crude oil but was being retrofitted to process vegetable oils and animal fats — was firing up a hydrodeoxygenation unit, rebuilt to process renewable diesel.
ADVERTISEMENT
Article continues below this ad
The oils are just as flammable as diesel and the opening of the unit faced significant problems, including another fire just eight days before that was quickly extinguished, according to reports from Marathon and Contra Costa County, where the refinery is located.
Plant operators hoped to refine the oils by heating them to 400 degrees Fahrenheit before combining them with a metal catalyst and hydrogen to lower the oxygen content. But on Nov. 19, the temperature of the oils hit more than 1,600 degrees, according to the agency’s report.
The federal agency found the facility lacked alarms to warn workers when temperatures exceeded safe levels. The report also found that the injured worker — Jerome Serrano — was unnecessarily exposed to danger by being sent into the furnace room to shut off burners, rather than doing that remotely.
“This tragic event underscores the importance of having proper safeguards in place for fired heater operation, which can be particularly hazardous,” Chemical Safety Board chairperson Steve Owens said in a statement. “A series of safety failures contributed to the severity of this incident, including the lack of appropriate guidance for when to shut down the heater remotely instead of putting a worker at risk of harm.”
Serrano was called halfway through his graveyard shift just after midnight on Nov. 19, 2023, to turn off two burners at a furnace that was overheating, according to a December 2024 Chronicle report. Serrano had closed two valves in the furnace room at the century-old refinery on the Martinez-Concord border before the room exploded in a fire of molten metal and flaming oil, interviews and surveillance video showed.
Serrano scrambled to a door out of the flaming room, and made his way to a break room while tearing off his burning clothes. He covered himself with two raincoats and collapsed and screamed until co-workers found him.
The report on the fire found that the safety system failed to “detect low flow conditions due to diverted process material, which Marathon had not identified in its hazard analysis.” The federal agency also said that improper air-fuel mixing contributed to overheating due to blocked air supply to the burners.
The investigation into the fire also identified that a “misaligned valve caused process material to bypass the heater,” which also contributed to overheating.
Marathon also came under fire in the investigation because it did “not ensure that the facility met the company’s standards before restarting operations as a renewable diesel facility, resulting in safety deficiencies,” the federal agency said.
The facility’s parent company, Marathon Corp., could not be reached for comment.
Serrano was treated by medical staff at UC Davis Firefighters Burn Institute Regional Burn Center, where he learned that 90% of his body was burned by fire, destroying most of his skin and many of his features, according to interviews with Serrano and his family last year.
Serrano was unable to speak or see during his months receiving treatment — which included fights against infections, sepsis and heart attacks, his family told the Chronicle last year. Serrano, who now lives with his family in Houston, had parts of his fingers amputated and numerous skin grafts.
Lisa Serrano continues to care full time for her husband, she told the Chronicle last year.
The U.S. Chemical Safety and Hazard Investigation Board’s report recommended that the Marathon Martinez facility implement “engineering safeguards” including combustibles analyzers and install alarms that can trigger remote shutdowns of burners. Additionally, the facility was recommended to clear workers from areas when “unsafe limits are exceeded.”
The agency recommended that Marathon Corp. update corporate standards about detection and response of afterburning and overheating in facilities.
The agency also recommended that the American Petroleum Institute, the trade association for the oil and gas industry, update guidelines to require proper alerts and actions for “high tube metal temperatures,” including mandating that employees are cleared from the area when overheating occurs.
Lisa Serrano sued Marathon and affiliated companies on behalf of her husband for an unspecified sum last year, while Jerome was hospitalized. The lawsuit accused Marathon of hiring a company with “no prior experience designing, building or operating a renewable fuels facility” to do the work.
Reach Molly Burke (she/her): molly.burke [at] hearst.com; Bluesky: @mollyburke.bsky.social
AS CA AFL-CIO and Union Bureaucrats Complicity By Silence
One-third of Cal/OSHA inspector positions still vacant
The latest available data on Cal/OSHA field compliance inspector vacancies – as of November 1, 2025 – shows that there are 95 vacant inspector positions for a vacancy rate of 33%. Five other “unassigned” inspector positions are empty for a total of 100 vacancies. Nine compliance offices have inspector vacancies of 50% or greater, and another two offices have vacancies at 33%, crippling the offices’ ability to protect California workers.
California only has one field inspector for every 99,000 workers – much less protective than the inspector to worker ratios in Oregon (1:23,000) and Washington state (1:28,000). In July 2020, the CPS HR Consulting firm issued its report on a workload study of Cal/OSHA field inspectors and concluded that 328 inspectors – 40 positions more than funded positions in November 2025 – were needed at that time. The inspector workload has increased since 2020.
The fact that inspector vacancies are still at 33% despite the hiring of recent months may indicate that Cal/OSHA has a significant retention problem. I have heard reports that some new hires have left the agency within 6-9 months of being hired because of the punishing workload and insufficient training and support.
As has been the case for months, nine enforcement District Offices have CSHO vacancy rates at or above 50%. These offices are Fremont (67%), Santa Barbara (67%), PSM Non-Refinery (63%). Long Beach (60%), Bakersfield (57%), San Bernardino (54%), Riverside (50%), San Francisco (50%), and Monrovia (50%).
Two Los Angeles basin District Offices – responsible for protecting workers involved in the clean-up and rebuilding after the January 2024 wildfires – have significant CSHO vacancies: Long Beach (60%) and Monrovia (50%).
In addition, there are four District Offices with no District Manager and four offices with no clerical staff. In these offices, field compliance officers have to fill in for managers and clerical workers, further reducing the resources available for field inspections.
The latest available data indicates that 23 field compliance safety and health officers (CSHOs) are “bilingual.” Seven of the 12 members of the Agriculture Safety enforcement unit are bilingual. Region II (Northern California and Central Valley) and Region VIII (Central Valley and Central Coast) are regions with numerous farmworkers, yet both Region II and Region VIII both have one bilingual inspector each. It is estimated that at least 5 million of the state’s 19 million worker labor force speak languages other than English, with many monolingual in their native tongue.
There are only two industrial hygienists among the filled District Office CSHO positions, which means that enforcement inspections involving “health” issues – such as heat, infectious diseases, wildfire smoke, airborne lead and silica exposures, noise, and ergonomics – are severely limited by lack of qualified personnel.
Cal/OSHA inspections data reveals lack of protections
In July 2025, the California State Auditor issued its report on Cal/OSHA’s performance over a five-year period ending in June 2024. In the last year the State Auditor examined (fiscal year 2023-24), Cal/OSHA responded to 82% of validated worker complaints with a “letter investigation” – simply a letter to the employer asking them to self-report about workplace hazards – and only 17% of worker complaints generated an on-site inspection. On-site inspections following employer reports of serious worker injuries and illnesses only occurred in 42% of the cases.
In inspections that were conducted, the Auditor found that many enforcement actions were incomplete, failed to follow standard protocols, and resulted in penalties to employers violating state laws that were lower than established by the agency’s own policies and procedures.
Deficiencies in Cal/OSHA’s field response have continued after the audit period. In the first three quarters of 2025, DIR reported that more than half (58%) of all Cal/OSHA’s response to worker complaints, accident reports, planned inspections and referrals consisted of “letter investigations.” On-site inspections made up 42% of Cal/OSHA’s response in Q1-Q3 2025. (See the accompanying file.)
Cal/OSHA data for the first nine months of 2025 – the latest available – shows that the number of on-site inspections increased 5% over the previous year, but the number of citations for unsafe conditions and violations of state plummeted in 2025.
Comparing the first three quarters of 2025 to the same period in 2024:
· Agriculture citations are down 14%;
· Construction citations were down 25%
· Waste management citations were down 28%
· Manufacturing citations were down 37%
· Transportation and warehousing citations were down 50%
· Health care and social assistance citations were down 53%
Chronic CSHO vacancies have generated tremendous pressure on District Managers and CSHOs themselves to “open and close, open and close, open and close” as many perfunctory inspections as possible to keep up with the steady incoming flow of worker complaints and employer accident reports.
According to the latest available performance data, Cal/OSHA responds to worker complaints with actual, on-site inspections less than 45% of the time; and even when inspections are conducted, the number of citations issued to correct unsafe and unhealthy conditions have dropped dramatically.
Governor Newsom proposes more cuts to Cal/OSHA’s Enforcement budget
This month, Governor’s Newson’s proposed budget for fiscal year 2026-27 (starting in July) calls for a cut of $725,000 from the Cal/OSHA Enforcement funding. This would be on top of the $16 million slashed from Cal/OSHA’s Enforcement budget for the current fiscal year.
Newsom – taking a page from President Trump’s playbook – originally proposed a $21 million cut for the current year, while the Legislature approved the $16 million reduction. Newsom has proposed an additional 3.3% cut ($350,000) for the 2026-27 budget of the Process Safety Management, unit which covers the state’s 13 oil refineries and more than 1,000 workplaces using highly hazardous chemicals.
Cal/OSHA is financed by a completely independent fund which receives no state tax revenues, and which has run $200 million surpluses in the last three fiscal years (including the present year). The OSH Fund is financed by a very small surcharge on the worker compensation premiums paid by employers. In December 2025, 50% of the OSH Fund was being “held in reserve” and not available for protecting California workers.
There is no fiscal reason requiring this budget cutback, and California workers will pay the price in injuries, illnesses and deaths from weakened regulatory enforcement.
Best, Garrett Brown.
Field Enforcement Inspectors (CSHOs)
Division of Occupational Safety and Health – Cal/OSHA
November 1, 2025
[October 31, 2025, DOSH Org Chart, data released by DIR in January 2026]
3 CSHOs 1Minus 50% time of
6 Retired
Annuitants working
as CSHOs
- 3 FTEs
Plus 50% time of 23
District SSEs
+ 11.5 FTEs
Field-Available
inspector FTEs
200.5 CSHOs
Notes:
- Of the 192 filled CSHO positions, there are six “Retired Annuitant” (RA) rehired
staff working as CSHOs in District Offices. RA positions are temporary, part-
time positions and RAs are limited to 960 hours per fiscal year (half time). At the
same time, there are 23 Senior Safety Engineer (SSE) positions in District
Offices. These SSEs are to spend 50% of their time on District Office
administrative matters and 50% of their time conducting compliance inspections.
Therefore, the number of CSHO FTEs available for field inspections on
November 1, 2025, is 200.5 CSHOs.
- On November 1st, there were 95 vacant CSHO positions. DOSH had a
vacancy rate for CSHO positions of 33% (95 vacancies in 287 positions). In
addition, there were 5 inspector positions that were “unassigned” and also
vacant, raising total vacancies to 100.
- Nine enforcement District Offices have CSHO vacancy rates at or above
50%. These offices are: Fremont (70%), Santa Barbara (67%), PSM Non-
Refinery (63%). Long Beach (60%), Bakersfield (57%), San Bernardino (54%),
Riverside (50%), San Francisco (50%), and Monrovia (50%).
- Two Los Angeles area District Offices – responsible for protecting workers
involved in the clean-up and rebuilding after the January wild fires – have
significant CSHO vacancies: Long Beach (60%) and Monrovia (50%).
- The Agricultural Safety unit has 12 CSHOs for the four slated enforcement
offices in Bakersfield, El Centro, Lodi, and Salinas.
- There are four District Offices without a District Manager in Fresno High
Hazard Unit, Santa Barbara, San Bernardino, and the Santa Ana PSM Non-
Refinery Unit. In these District Offices, a CSHO must serve as Acting District
Manager, so those offices effectively have one additional CSHO vacancy as the
ADMs do not conduct field inspections.
2- Four District Offices have zero clerical staff –Fresno High Hazard Unit, Fresno
LETF, Santa Ana PSM Non-Refinery, and Santa Barbara – which means CSHOs
must spend time doing administrative work.
- The DOSH Org Chart indicates that 23 field CSHOs are “bilingual.” Seven of the
12 members of the Agriculture Safety enforcement unit are bilingual. Region II
(Northern California and Central Valley) and Region VIII (Central Valley and
Central Coast) are regions with numerous farmworkers, yet both Region II and
Region VIII both have one bilingual inspectors each. It is estimated that at least 5
million of the state’s 19 million worker labor force speak languages other than
English, with many monolingual in their native tongue.
- There are only two industrial hygienists among the 192 filled CSHO positions,
which means that enforcement inspections involving “health” issues – such as heat,
wildfire smoke, airborne lead and silica exposures, noise, and ergonomics – are
severely limited by lack of qualified personnel.
- The California Employment Development Department (EDD) reported the
California civilian labor force in November 2025 as 19,905,600 workers. The
200.5 FTE CSHO positions represent an inspector to worker ratio of 1 inspector
to 99,279 workers. Cal/OSHA’s inspector to worker ratio of 1 inspector to
99,000 workers is much less health protective than Washington State’s ratio
of 1 to 28,000, and Oregon’s ratio of 1 to 23,000. [These non-California ratios
were cited in the April 2025 “Death on the Job” report.]
- In 1980, Federal OSHA had a ratio of 14.8 CSHOs per million workers.
Forty-five years later, Cal/OSHA has a ratio of 10.0 CSHOs per million
workers.
- The 200.5 field-available CSHO positions also include six CSHOs who are
classified as in training (SET, TAU, T&D, Junior SE) and who technically do not
conduct independent inspections alone.
Sources: DIR List of Authorized DOSH Positions, October 31, 2025
EDD: http://www.labormarketinfo.edd.ca.gov
Chart compiled by Garrett Brown, January 20, 2025
December 2025
The decline in Cal/OSHA’s on-site inspections
One of the most shocking revelations from the recent California State Audit of Cal/OSHA
was how few worker complaints actually got investigated – only 17% of worker complaints
in fiscal year 2023-24 – by the state worker protection agency. Overall, Cal/OSHA still
conducts on-site inspections less than half the time for all types of enforcement activity.
Instead of site visits, Cal/OSHA merely sends a letter to employers so that they can “self-
inspect” and report their conclusions back to Cal/OSHA. These “letter investigations” now
account for 60% of Cal/OSHA enforcement actions.
The current under-50% on-site inspections contrasts sharply with Cal/OSHA’s activity thirty
years ago when 75% of enforcement actions were actual visits to work sites by Cal/OSHA
inspectors.
The net result of this drop-oR of genuine enforcement actions – primarily caused by
crippling inspector vacancies, chronic understaRing, and failure to utilize all available
financial resources – has meant that worker protections in California are weaker than ever.
As documented by a constant stream of news media reports, both old and new regulations
cannot be eRectively enforced, and worker populations like immigrants in agriculture,
artificial stone manufacturers, and numerous other industries are especially vulnerable.
State Audit Findings
In July 2025, the California State Auditor issued its Report 2024-115 summarizing the audit
of five years of Cal/OSHA enforcement activity. For the last year of the study – state fiscal
year 2023-24 from July 1, 2023 to June 30, 2024 – the State Auditors reported the following
activity by Cal/OSHA in response to worker complaints and employer reports of serious
injuries and fatalities:
• 13% of worker complaints were invalidated
• 82% of validated complaints were responded to with a letter investigation
• 17% of validated complaints had an on-site inspection
• 42% of employer accident reports were responded to with an on-site inspection
• 58% of employer accident reports (including injuries) were responded to with a
letter investigation
That means that a worker filing a complaint that year had less than one chance in five that it
would result in an on-site inspection by Cal/OSHA compliance safety and health oRicers.
Even with employer-reported serious injuries and deaths, on-site inspections occurred less
than half the time.
1Cal/OSHA’s ability to identify and correct hazardous conditions, and to determine the
cause of injury accidents, so as to be an eRective deterrent to preventable worker
exposures and incidents has been severely compromised.
Letter investigations continue to dominate Cal/OSHA activity
Unfortunately, the latest inspection data released this month by the Department of
Industrial Relations (DIR), Cal/OSHA’s parent agency, shows that on-site inspections
continue to make up less than 50% of Cal/OSHA’s activity.
Cal/OSHA Response to All Types of Enforcement Activity
Including worker complaints, employer accident reports, programmed inspections,
referrals, and follow-up inspections
Time Period Total Activity:
Complaints,
accidents,
programmed,
referrals, follow-up
On-Site
Inspections
Letter
Investigations
CY 2023 15,513 6,820 / 43.9% 8,693 / 56.1%
CY 2024 15,780 6,367 / 40.3% 9,413 / 59.7%
Q1 2025 3,403 1,333 / 39.2% 2,070 / 60.8%
Q2 2025 4,504 1,875 / 41.6% 2,629 / 58.4%
Q3 2025 5,130 2,267 / 44.2% 2,863 / 55.8%
Three Qs 2025 13,110 5,542 / 42.3% 7,568 / 57.7%
Data from the Federal OSHA OIS System of DOSH activity entered into the Federal database by
Cal/OSHA District O
Democratic Governor Newsom Killing Cal OSHA & Harming Worker Safety
California OSHA inspectors don’t visit worksites even when workers are injured
https://calmatters.org/politics/2025/07/california-osha-inspections-state-audit/?_gl=1*1g6valp*_ga*MTUxMDkyNDE5LjE3NTMxNDAxMDU.*_ga_5TKXNLE5NK*czE3NTMxNDAxMDQkbzEkZzAkdDE3NTMxNDAxMDQkajYwJGwwJGgw*_ga_DX0K9PCWYH*czE3NTMxNDAxMDQkbzEkZzAkdDE3NTMxNDAxMDQkajYwJGwwJGgw
Avatar photo
BY JEANNE KUANG
JULY 19, 2025
A person carries a large plastic bucket filled with produce on their shoulder while working in a field of green crops during harvest. Surrounded by others bending over the plants, the individual wears a long-sleeve shirt, hat, and face covering for sun protection. A tractor and trailer are visible in the background under the warm early morning or late afternoon light.
Farmworkers harvest banana peppers at a farm near the town of Helm on July 1, 2025. Photo by Larry Valenzuela,
IN SUMMARY
Nearly a third of Cal/OSHA positions were vacant last year. A new state audit found that caused the agency to skip in-person inspections, even when workers were injured.
Welcome to CalMatters, the only nonprofit newsroom devoted solely to covering issues that affect all Californians. Sign up for WhatMatters to receive the latest news and commentary on the most important issues in the Golden State.
California’s worker safety agency is under-inspecting workplaces after accidents and worker injuries, failing to enforce labor regulations in a way that “may undermine” them because it does not have enough employees to do the inspections, a state audit found.
In a review of the California Division of Occupational Safety and Health published Thursday, state auditors found understaffing was a primary factor leading inspectors to skip in-person inspections of worksites even in cases where auditors found — and division managers agreed — it was likely warranted.
Nearly one-third of the division’s 800-plus positions were vacant last year, a rate that is even worse in some district offices and among some of the staff responsible for inspections and enforcement.
“When it does perform inspections, Cal/OSHA’s process has critical weaknesses,” state auditor Grant Parks wrote.
The weaknesses, he wrote, included inspectors failing to review employers’ required injury prevention plans, document notes from interviews with workers, initiate inspections quickly and ensure employers had addressed alleged hazards before closing a case file.
State law allows Cal/OSHA to inspect workplaces in-person proactively, after accidents or in response to a complaint. But it only mandates inspections for workplace deaths or “serious” accidents, generally defined as those requiring inpatient hospital care or resulting in “serious permanent disfiguration.”
Enforcement staff first determine if the complaints are valid, and then often choose to inspect “by letter” instead, which involves writing to employers asking them to investigate the complaints themselves and document how they’ve addressed hazards.
Last year out of more than 12,000 complaints, the agency found 87% valid; staff inspected just 17% of those workplaces in person rather than investigating “by letter.” Out of 5,800 workplace accidents, the agency deemed 42% serious enough to send an inspector.
Auditors found staff didn’t always investigate a complaint or inspect a worksite when they should have.
In one case, a union representative filed a complaint saying that construction workers were riding on heavy machinery on the road with no seat belts, and another worker was hanging off the side of the vehicle, in danger of falling and being hit in oncoming traffic. Cal/OSHA declined to investigate because the incident was on a public road and therefore outside the agency’s jurisdiction. But the audit found the agency should have opened the complaint because workers were riding in a company vehicle — activity covered by workplace safety regulations.
Auditors reviewed another complaint from a kitchen worker who was taken to the ER by ambulance, possibly from heat illness. The worker reported poor ventilation, broken air conditioning and temperatures that reached 90 degrees indoors. Despite agency policies requiring on-site inspections for serious hazards involving current employees, and for any heat-related complaints, Cal/OSHA sent the employer a letter. Auditors reviewing the case records found the employer had not responded.
Serious injuries investigated by letter
The audit also highlighted two injuries that Cal/OSHA said weren’t “serious” enough to inspect in person; in one, a worker was cut by a chainsaw, requiring surgery and an overnight hospital stay, and in another a worker was knocked out when hit in the head and suffered a skull fracture, but was not formally admitted to the hospital.
In the chainsaw case, managers told auditors the worker was wearing protective equipment so there was less reason to suspect workplace violations. In general, the audit found that managers overwhelmingly reported understaffing as the reason for not inspecting.
The agency, the audit noted, doesn’t have a complaint form on its website. To file a complaint, workers must call or email a Cal/OSHA district office, or fill out a complaint form on the federal OSHA website.
The audit places further pressure on Cal/OSHA and its beleaguered parent agency, the Department of Industrial Relations, to deal with a trenchant staffing problem that advocates and lawmakers say renders some of the strictest worker protections in the nation toothless.
It comes a year after a similar audit of the Labor Commissioner’s Office, also a part of that department, which found workers complaining to the agency about wage theft were waiting more than two years on average to get their claims resolved — six times longer than the time required by law.
Both audits were ordered by state lawmakers, who are by now familiar with the understaffing complaints. One bill this year would require the department to study how to make more appealing career paths for the inspector positions, some of which require engineering degrees.
Stephen Knight, director of the advocacy group Worksafe, called the audit’s findings “really disappointing.”
“It confirms that California’s promise to hold employers accountable remains unfulfilled,” Knight said. “There’s a lot of good solid detail and suggestions in the audit, nothing they couldn’t have figured out beforehand. Certainly what it would require is resources and political leadership that sides with workers over corner-cutting employers.”
The problem is urgent, he said, noting workplace accidents have killed three teenagers in California just the past two weeks: one who fell into a meat grinder at a burrito factory in Los Angeles County and two who died in a fireworks warehouse explosion in rural Yolo County.
The workplace agency has been the subject of several investigations in recent years. Last year the Sacramento Bee found the division of Cal/OSHA that recommends cases for criminal prosecution was so understaffed it couldn’t even consider cases in which workers suffered severe but nonfatal accidents, such as ones that caused paralysis. CalMatters last year reported that the agency’s inspections and citations of heat-related hazards had plummeted since the pandemic, despite the rising risks of extreme heat for outdoor workers.
In a letter dated June 27 responding to the audit, Department of Industrial Relations director Katrina Hagen wrote that the department “has been working to address structural and process issues, as well as recruitment and retention issues,” including studying the agency’s pay and job responsibility levels. Hagen wrote that Cal/OSHA’s vacancy rate had dropped to 12% this year; the auditor responded they hadn’t seen up-to-date data showing that.
Hagen also wrote that Cal/OSHA is working on making an online complaint form, and said the agency is getting a new case management system that will flag cases that should have gotten an in-person inspection, but didn’t. Both upgrades, she wrote, are expected in 2027.
‘What’s the point?’
The audit also questioned Cal/OSHA’s practice of reducing the fines it issued to employers after citing them for safety violations. Employers often appeal citations, a process that can take years to resolve, and the fines or violations can be reduced during settlement conferences, but the auditors wrote that the reasons aren’t always documented. In a four-year period reviewed by auditors, the average reduction was more than half the original fine.
Assembly Labor Committee Chair Liz Ortega, a Hayward Democrat who requested the audit last year, slammed the practice.
“This Cal/OSHA standard operating procedure can stop TODAY,” she wrote in response to a query from CalMatters. “Injuries won’t abate until there are consequences. If Cal/OSHA won’t do it, we should get someone who will.”
She said she wanted to see the agency increase its referrals for criminal prosecution to 5% of serious cases this year, and called the investigations that don’t include in-person inspections “fake.”
“Sending a letter!!!” Ortega wrote. “What’s the point?”
‘Series of safety failures’ led to devastating Martinez refinery fire that burned worker
https://www.sfchronicle.com/bayarea/article/safety-failures-led-2023-martinez-refinery-fire-20220816.php
By Molly Burke,
Hearst Fellow
March 13, 2025
explosion at Marathon Refinery’s renewable fuels plant, shown last September, gravely injured an employee, who suffered burns across 90% of his body and lost his ears, nose and fingertips.
A 2023 explosion at Marathon Refinery’s renewable fuels plant, shown last September, gravely injured an employee, who suffered burns across 90% of his body and lost his ears, nose and fingertips.
Brontë Wittpenn/The Chronicle 2024
An investigation into a November 2023 fire at the Marathon Refinery in Martinez that critically burned a worker and caused $350 million in property damage found that the safety system failed and the facility lacked effective alarms at the time of the blaze.
The U.S. Chemical Safety and Hazard Investigation Board released a final report on the incident Thursday, identifying several problems that led to the fire.
The fire occurred while the plant — which was built to refine crude oil but was being retrofitted to process vegetable oils and animal fats — was firing up a hydrodeoxygenation unit, rebuilt to process renewable diesel.
ADVERTISEMENT
Article continues below this ad
The oils are just as flammable as diesel and the opening of the unit faced significant problems, including another fire just eight days before that was quickly extinguished, according to reports from Marathon and Contra Costa County, where the refinery is located.
Plant operators hoped to refine the oils by heating them to 400 degrees Fahrenheit before combining them with a metal catalyst and hydrogen to lower the oxygen content. But on Nov. 19, the temperature of the oils hit more than 1,600 degrees, according to the agency’s report.
The federal agency found the facility lacked alarms to warn workers when temperatures exceeded safe levels. The report also found that the injured worker — Jerome Serrano — was unnecessarily exposed to danger by being sent into the furnace room to shut off burners, rather than doing that remotely.
“This tragic event underscores the importance of having proper safeguards in place for fired heater operation, which can be particularly hazardous,” Chemical Safety Board chairperson Steve Owens said in a statement. “A series of safety failures contributed to the severity of this incident, including the lack of appropriate guidance for when to shut down the heater remotely instead of putting a worker at risk of harm.”
Serrano was called halfway through his graveyard shift just after midnight on Nov. 19, 2023, to turn off two burners at a furnace that was overheating, according to a December 2024 Chronicle report. Serrano had closed two valves in the furnace room at the century-old refinery on the Martinez-Concord border before the room exploded in a fire of molten metal and flaming oil, interviews and surveillance video showed.
Serrano scrambled to a door out of the flaming room, and made his way to a break room while tearing off his burning clothes. He covered himself with two raincoats and collapsed and screamed until co-workers found him.
The report on the fire found that the safety system failed to “detect low flow conditions due to diverted process material, which Marathon had not identified in its hazard analysis.” The federal agency also said that improper air-fuel mixing contributed to overheating due to blocked air supply to the burners.
The investigation into the fire also identified that a “misaligned valve caused process material to bypass the heater,” which also contributed to overheating.
Marathon also came under fire in the investigation because it did “not ensure that the facility met the company’s standards before restarting operations as a renewable diesel facility, resulting in safety deficiencies,” the federal agency said.
The facility’s parent company, Marathon Corp., could not be reached for comment.
Serrano was treated by medical staff at UC Davis Firefighters Burn Institute Regional Burn Center, where he learned that 90% of his body was burned by fire, destroying most of his skin and many of his features, according to interviews with Serrano and his family last year.
Serrano was unable to speak or see during his months receiving treatment — which included fights against infections, sepsis and heart attacks, his family told the Chronicle last year. Serrano, who now lives with his family in Houston, had parts of his fingers amputated and numerous skin grafts.
Lisa Serrano continues to care full time for her husband, she told the Chronicle last year.
The U.S. Chemical Safety and Hazard Investigation Board’s report recommended that the Marathon Martinez facility implement “engineering safeguards” including combustibles analyzers and install alarms that can trigger remote shutdowns of burners. Additionally, the facility was recommended to clear workers from areas when “unsafe limits are exceeded.”
The agency recommended that Marathon Corp. update corporate standards about detection and response of afterburning and overheating in facilities.
The agency also recommended that the American Petroleum Institute, the trade association for the oil and gas industry, update guidelines to require proper alerts and actions for “high tube metal temperatures,” including mandating that employees are cleared from the area when overheating occurs.
Lisa Serrano sued Marathon and affiliated companies on behalf of her husband for an unspecified sum last year, while Jerome was hospitalized. The lawsuit accused Marathon of hiring a company with “no prior experience designing, building or operating a renewable fuels facility” to do the work.
Reach Molly Burke (she/her): molly.burke [at] hearst.com; Bluesky: @mollyburke.bsky.social
For more information: https://insidecalosha.org
Add Your Comments
Latest Comments
Listed below are the latest comments about this post.
These comments are submitted anonymously by website visitors.
TITLE
AUTHOR
DATE
Workers must control safety on job
Thu, Jan 22, 2026 8:58AM
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network