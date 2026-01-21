From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Animal Healthcare Workers Against Genocide Webinar
Date:
Sunday, January 25, 2026
Time:
8:00 AM - 8:00 AM
Event Type:
Meeting
Organizer/Author:
Animal Healthcare Workers Against Genocide
Location Details:
From Dr. Abu Shaban, the Dean of Gaza’s only veterinary school:
“The webinar will examine the systematic destruction of Gaza’s education sector, tracing the shift from long-standing policies aimed at weakening and constraining education prior to 2023 to the current phase of near-total annihilation.
“It will also focus on the resilience of the education sector amid genocide, highlighting how students, faculty, and institutions continue to adapt under extreme conditions.
“Finally, the talk will discuss the types of support needed to strengthen educational resilience and how restoring education, particularly in agriculture sector, can contribute to sustaining livelihoods, community well-being, and people’s connection to their land.”
There will be a Q & A with Dr. Abu Shaban.
IG: https://www.instagram.com/animalwag/
“The webinar will examine the systematic destruction of Gaza’s education sector, tracing the shift from long-standing policies aimed at weakening and constraining education prior to 2023 to the current phase of near-total annihilation.
“It will also focus on the resilience of the education sector amid genocide, highlighting how students, faculty, and institutions continue to adapt under extreme conditions.
“Finally, the talk will discuss the types of support needed to strengthen educational resilience and how restoring education, particularly in agriculture sector, can contribute to sustaining livelihoods, community well-being, and people’s connection to their land.”
There will be a Q & A with Dr. Abu Shaban.
IG: https://www.instagram.com/animalwag/
Added to the calendar on Wed, Jan 21, 2026 9:51AM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network