top
Palestine
Palestine
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 1/25/2026
Palestine International Animal Liberation Education & Student Activism

Animal Healthcare Workers Against Genocide Webinar

Zoom https://zoom.us/meeting/register/-G1glPrvSEWDf9CA8FlO0Q#/registration
original image (1080x1350)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Sunday, January 25, 2026
Time:
8:00 AM - 8:00 AM
Event Type:
Meeting
Organizer/Author:
Animal Healthcare Workers Against Genocide
Location Details:
Zoom
https://zoom.us/meeting/register/-G1glPrvSEWDf9CA8FlO0Q#/registration
From Dr. Abu Shaban, the Dean of Gaza’s only veterinary school:

“The webinar will examine the systematic destruction of Gaza’s education sector, tracing the shift from long-standing policies aimed at weakening and constraining education prior to 2023 to the current phase of near-total annihilation.

“It will also focus on the resilience of the education sector amid genocide, highlighting how students, faculty, and institutions continue to adapt under extreme conditions.

“Finally, the talk will discuss the types of support needed to strengthen educational resilience and how restoring education, particularly in agriculture sector, can contribute to sustaining livelihoods, community well-being, and people’s connection to their land.”

There will be a Q & A with Dr. Abu Shaban.

IG: https://www.instagram.com/animalwag/
Added to the calendar on Wed, Jan 21, 2026 9:51AM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$110.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
Topics
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2026 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code