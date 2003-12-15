top
East Bay Government & Elections Health, Housing & Public Services Labor & Workers

Reject Alameda Health System layoffs and closures

Date:
Tuesday, January 27, 2026
Time:
9:15 AM - 12:15 PM
Event Type:
Meeting
Organizer/Author:
Jodi
Location Details:
1221 Oak St. (Board of Supervisors office)
Alameda County call to action!

Alameda Health System has cruelly and unjustly decided to layoff 300 healthcare workers providing essential services come March 2026. They hired external consultants who have zero knowledge of healthcare or clinical work, to make these rash decisions. Our medical directors, department leads, and clinical supervisors were not consulted or aware of such actions and completely reject these cuts.

We have completed two long meetings with the Board of Trustees this month, and now have a public meeting with the Boards of Supervisors on Tues, 1/27. We need you, members of our Alameda County community, to show up and speak to the board on why you 1) reject these AHS layoffs 2) need these essential healthcare services and access to care
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/p/DS_ThgoAWss/
Added to the calendar on Wed, Jan 21, 2026 6:17AM
