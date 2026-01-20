From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Flock Surveillance on Agenda for Fort Bragg Public Safety Committee Meeting
Date:
Wednesday, January 21, 2026
Time:
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Type:
Meeting
Organizer/Author:
GTFO of Mendo
Location Details:
Both at the Town Hall and Online.
363 N. Main Street, Fort Bragg, CA 95437
[ Images: Flock marketing material and media kit. Collage: 404 Media. ]
Please click the link below to join the webinar:
https://us06web.zoom.us/j/85254833329
Or join by telephone:
+1 253 215 8782 US (*6mute/unmute; *9 raise hand)
+1 346 248 7799 US (*6mute/unmute; *9 raise hand)
Webinar ID: 852 5483 3329
To speak during public comment portions of the agenda via zoom, please join the meeting and use the raise hand feature when the Chair or Acting Chair calls for public comment on the item you wish to address. Written public comments may be submitted to Administrative Assistant, Laura Godinez, at lgodinez [at] fortbraggca.gov .
The public meeting will include a presentation from Flock Safety.
There are already six known active Flock cameras in Fort Bragg, and they need to Get The Flock Out of our town!
Public Safety Committee
https://www.fortbraggca.gov/government/city_council/council_committees/public_safety_committee.php
Public Safety Committee meeting on 1/21/26:
https://cityfortbragg.legistar.com/MeetingDetail.aspx?ID=1361978&GUID=A3A0C53D-6FDD-4F95-A9CD-65A30DF06456&Options=&Search=
MORE INFO:
Have I Been Flocked?
https://haveibeenflocked.com
DeFlock
https://deflock.me
Eyes On Flock
https://eyesonflock.com
Surveillance Company Flock Now Using AI to Report Us to Police if it Thinks Our Movement Patterns Are “Suspicious”
https://www.aclu.org/news/national-security/surveillance-company-flock-now-using-ai-to-report-us-to-police-if-it-thinks-our-movement-patterns-are-suspicious
ICE Taps into Nationwide AI-Enabled Camera Network, Data Shows
https://www.404media.co/ice-taps-into-nationwide-ai-enabled-camera-network-data-shows/
