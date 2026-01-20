top
North Bay
North Bay
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 1/21/2026
North Bay / Marin Government & Elections Police State & Prisons

Flock Surveillance on Agenda for Fort Bragg Public Safety Committee Meeting

Both at the Town Hall and Online. 363 N. Main Street, Fort Bragg, CA 95437
original image (2000x1320)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Wednesday, January 21, 2026
Time:
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Type:
Meeting
Organizer/Author:
GTFO of Mendo
Location Details:
Both at the Town Hall and Online.
363 N. Main Street, Fort Bragg, CA 95437
[ Images: Flock marketing material and media kit. Collage: 404 Media. ]


Please click the link below to join the webinar:
https://us06web.zoom.us/j/85254833329

Or join by telephone:
+1 253 215 8782 US (*6mute/unmute; *9 raise hand)
+1 346 248 7799 US (*6mute/unmute; *9 raise hand)

Webinar ID: 852 5483 3329

To speak during public comment portions of the agenda via zoom, please join the meeting and use the raise hand feature when the Chair or Acting Chair calls for public comment on the item you wish to address. Written public comments may be submitted to Administrative Assistant, Laura Godinez, at lgodinez [at] fortbraggca.gov .

The public meeting will include a presentation from Flock Safety.

There are already six known active Flock cameras in Fort Bragg, and they need to Get The Flock Out of our town!

Public Safety Committee
https://www.fortbraggca.gov/government/city_council/council_committees/public_safety_committee.php

Public Safety Committee meeting on 1/21/26:
https://cityfortbragg.legistar.com/MeetingDetail.aspx?ID=1361978&GUID=A3A0C53D-6FDD-4F95-A9CD-65A30DF06456&Options=&Search=

MORE INFO:

Have I Been Flocked?
https://haveibeenflocked.com

DeFlock
https://deflock.me

Eyes On Flock
https://eyesonflock.com

Surveillance Company Flock Now Using AI to Report Us to Police if it Thinks Our Movement Patterns Are “Suspicious”
https://www.aclu.org/news/national-security/surveillance-company-flock-now-using-ai-to-report-us-to-police-if-it-thinks-our-movement-patterns-are-suspicious

ICE Taps into Nationwide AI-Enabled Camera Network, Data Shows
https://www.404media.co/ice-taps-into-nationwide-ai-enabled-camera-network-data-shows/
Added to the calendar on Tue, Jan 20, 2026 11:38PM
§Presentation from Flock Safety
by GTFO of Mendo
Tue, Jan 20, 2026 11:38PM
flock-safety-deck.pdf_600_.jpg
Download PDF (5.3MB)
PDF of the Presentation Deck from Flock Safety courtesy City of Fort Bragg, California
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$110.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2026 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code