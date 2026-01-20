During MLK Day in Seattle Seattle Ride Share Ass. Ed Amed Mumin Spoke out against the terrorism by ICE of the Somali American community.

On MLK Day in Seattle on January 19, 2026, Amed Mumin the executive director of the Seattle Ride Sharers Association spoke out at labor meeting to talk about the need to support the Minneapolis and Minnesota general strike on January 23. He talked about the gestapo tactics destroying the Somali American community in Minneapolis and the lessons for all workers and peoples.