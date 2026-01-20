From the Open-Publishing Calendar
STOP Terrorizing Somali American Community! Seattle Ride Share Association's Ed Mumin Speaks Out
During MLK Day in Seattle Seattle Ride Share Ass. Ed Amed Mumin Spoke out against the terrorism by ICE of the Somali American community.
On MLK Day in Seattle on January 19, 2026, Amed Mumin the executive director of the Seattle Ride Sharers Association spoke out at labor meeting to talk about the need to support the Minneapolis and Minnesota general strike on January 23. He talked about the gestapo tactics destroying the Somali American community in Minneapolis and the lessons for all workers and peoples.
Additional Media:
Minneapolis AFL-CIO Calls For Mass Day Of Worker Community Action On Jan 23, 2026
https://youtu.be/9bvrC8p_Nw0
The ICE Occupation Of Minneapolis & Labor With CWA 7250 President Kieran Knutson
https://youtu.be/EbRRlcUJVCI
The War On Minneapolis Immigrants, Healthcare Workers & Business Unionism
https://youtu.be/1TYWJRq-tYM
Minneapolis General Strike: It’s Happened Before
https://www.facebook.com/reel/1401174574798649
Production of Labor Video Project
https://www.labormedia.net/
For more information: https://youtu.be/LmnX6CyDVc8
► ▼ IMC Network