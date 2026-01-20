ICE OUT! We Can Organize to Defend Ourselves

Date:

Sunday, February 01, 2026

Time:

3:00 PM - 4:30 PM

Event Type:

Class/Workshop

Organizer/Author:

Speak Out Socialists

Location Details:

Judge Henry Ramsey Jr. Center

2939 Ellis Street, Berkeley, CA 94703

We can’t wait for ICE to invade and terrorize our communities. Workers in hospitals, teachers in schools, and people in our neighborhoods have already begun to organize to stop ICE terror.



Come to an organizing meeting and panel discussion with speakers who’ve already started to do this work. We can learn from these experiences and spread our organizing. It is up to us to defend ourselves.