ICE OUT! We Can Organize to Defend Ourselves
Date:
Sunday, February 01, 2026
Time:
3:00 PM - 4:30 PM
Event Type:
Class/Workshop
Organizer/Author:
Speak Out Socialists
Location Details:
Judge Henry Ramsey Jr. Center
2939 Ellis Street, Berkeley, CA 94703
2939 Ellis Street, Berkeley, CA 94703
We can’t wait for ICE to invade and terrorize our communities. Workers in hospitals, teachers in schools, and people in our neighborhoods have already begun to organize to stop ICE terror.
Come to an organizing meeting and panel discussion with speakers who’ve already started to do this work. We can learn from these experiences and spread our organizing. It is up to us to defend ourselves.
For more information: https://speakoutsocialists.org/bay-area-pu...
Added to the calendar on Tue, Jan 20, 2026 8:35PM
