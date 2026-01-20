top
US
US
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
U.S. Government & Elections

One Year Later – Reckoning the Trump Wreck in America

by Phil Pasquini
Tue, Jan 20, 2026 5:33PM
Three separate but interrelated protests took place in the nation's Capital on the first anniversary of Donald Trump's inauguration. It was not a happy occasion...
Three separate but interrelated protests took place in the nation's Capital on the first anniversary of Donald Trump's inauguration. It w...
original image (2000x1351)
WASHINGTON (01-20) – In acknowledging the unwarranted and chaotic realignment of the federal government in the aftermath of Donald Trump’s inauguration on January 20, 2025, a rally and protest took place at Farragut Square to “honor and acknowledge the freedoms, principles, public services and essential national values trashed by the Trump Regime since it took power a year ago.”

Fittingly, the action began at Farragut Square named for US Navy Admiral David Farragut, famous for his quote “Damn the torpedoes” who in defiance of overwhelming odds ordered his fleet to charge into the heavily mined Mobile Bay in a successful bid to defeat the enemy during the Civil War battle.

In that same spirit of prevailing, in this case against the “fascist Trump regime,” protesters began a day-long series of actions to show that “we are not going away,” by charging ahead to bring about change in realigning America presently from what is clearly “not normal” during their “One Year Later: A March of Reckoning.”

Susan, one of the organizers, addressed the crowd recalling how Trump had begun his first day in office by issuing a flurry of executive orders “designed to systematically erode our government, and the very democratic ideals this nation has stood for since 1776. In just one year, the extensive corruption, grift, lies and cruelty have touched every segment of our country.” As a result, she proclaimed that “We no longer enjoy the protections that once made us the envy of the world.”

She went on to say that “We have lost the confidence of our allies, trust in our leadership has eroded and the very freedom laid out in our Constitution, which we once took for granted, are now slipping away. We will not stand idly by as our nation falters. We reject the dismantling of democratic ideals, and we say emphatically NO to the corruption, the lies, and the total incompetence of this regime. Together we are here to remember and together we will resist!”

Before they began their march to, around the White House, and beyond after having been warned not to engage with counter protesters or those who may express their dislike for the protest, the first such person appeared and began admonishing the press for covering the event which the gentleman found offensive as the march inhibited his ability to walk to work.

He was soon followed by a second irritated citizen at the White House who repeatedly accused the participants of being professional activists, asking repeatedly how much they were being paid. The answer to his very vociferous and antagonistic inquiry was met by the participants responding in unison with “We hate Donald Trump for free.”

After marching around the expansive White House campus, the protest ended at the recently unveiled WWI Memorial at Pershing Park, where two other rallies and protests intersected, organized by Free DC, and the Women’s March.

The DC residents protest portion heard from speakers who are “…sick of this administration’s attacks on DC” and “for a Free DC.” Among their concerns are the deployment of National Guard troops in the streets, home rule, taxation without representation, and for long overdue statehood. “… our fight is more urgent than ever: ICE is kidnapping our neighbors, MPD is cooperating with federal agents, Congress has introduced bill after bill to overturn our local laws, and local elections on the horizon will require us to actively ensure their fairness and integrity.”

The nationwide “Walk out on Fascism” action also being held at the park with an overflowing crowd filling the memorial. This event was also taking place in cities and towns across the country, in Puerto Rico and Frankfurt, Germany. Many in attendance had walked out of their schools, left their place of work, withheld their services, or forewent any commerce. Participants collectively promised to support both national and local reforms by echoing the theme of “turning your back to fight against fascism.”

During the rally, several speakers affirmed their commitment of resisting the Trump regime’s reforming of our government into his autocratic view of America.

On speaker, Jackie Johnson, related how “This administration is openly using the tools of government as weapons of retaliation and control. Congress itself is being used as a weapon against the people of the District of Columbia.” She illustrated her point by saying that more than fifty bills relating to DC being able to govern itself were thwarted by Congress through a “concerted effort” to place local control in the hands of the executive branch in weakening local democracy and nationally to “silence communities across the country that stand in the way of an authoritarian agenda. The people who live in the district deserve the right to govern our own community.”

“Military forces should not be occupying the capital city or any city in the United States,” she continued. “Ignoring this occupation is dangerous. The National Guard deployed in DC until the end of this year…does not make DC any safer. Get the National Guard out of the nation’s capital.”

In addressing Congress, she said that “…rather than being manipulated, it needs to stand up and do its job.” She charged that both the House and the Senate to use the power of the purse and the Constitution to execute “real and true oversight of this increasingly lawless White House.”

She accused the White House of “using the nation’s capital as a testing ground, punishing critics, criminalizing poverty, and reshaping public safety according to political wind. The American people want Congress to show us they have some backbone. Nothing about government is working as it should, especially since January 20th of 2025.”

Organizers and participants expressed their continuing disgust for “more of our tax dollars [going] to endless wars abroad and more militarization here at home,” including, as reported by Politico, a compromise budget bill to be voted on this week for the fiscal year ending in September to fund Homeland Security at a cost of $10 billion.

While the protest was taking place, President Trump was conducting a rambling two-hour press conference at the White House before departing for Davos where he will attempt to coerce the EU into supporting his taking of Greenland, at the peril of his adding additional tariffs against any holdouts.

Report and photos by Phil Pasquini

© 2026 nuzeink all rights reserved worldwide
For more information: https://www.facebook.com/media/set/?vanity...
§
by Phil Pasquini
Tue, Jan 20, 2026 5:33PM
sm_2_dsc03998_copy.jpg
original image (2000x1333)
https://www.facebook.com/media/set/?vanity...
§
by Phil Pasquini
Tue, Jan 20, 2026 5:33PM
sm_3_l1260241_copy.jpg
original image (2000x1335)
https://www.facebook.com/media/set/?vanity...
§
by Phil Pasquini
Tue, Jan 20, 2026 5:33PM
sm_4_l1260267_copy.jpg
original image (2000x1335)
https://www.facebook.com/media/set/?vanity...
§
by Phil Pasquini
Tue, Jan 20, 2026 5:33PM
sm_5_l1260261_copy.jpg
original image (2000x1335)
https://www.facebook.com/media/set/?vanity...
§
by Phil Pasquini
Tue, Jan 20, 2026 5:33PM
sm_6_l1260225_copy.jpg
original image (2000x1334)
https://www.facebook.com/media/set/?vanity...
§
by Phil Pasquini
Tue, Jan 20, 2026 5:33PM
sm_7_l1260331_copy.jpg
original image (2000x1335)
https://www.facebook.com/media/set/?vanity...
§
by Phil Pasquini
Tue, Jan 20, 2026 5:33PM
sm_8_l1260364_copy.jpg
original image (2000x1335)
https://www.facebook.com/media/set/?vanity...
§
by Phil Pasquini
Tue, Jan 20, 2026 5:33PM
sm_9_l1260409_copy.jpg
original image (2000x1335)
https://www.facebook.com/media/set/?vanity...
§
by Phil Pasquini
Tue, Jan 20, 2026 5:33PM
sm_10_dsc04017_copy.jpg
original image (2000x1333)
https://www.facebook.com/media/set/?vanity...
§
by Phil Pasquini
Tue, Jan 20, 2026 5:33PM
sm_11_l1260498_close_copy.jpg
original image (2000x1201)
https://www.facebook.com/media/set/?vanity...
§
by Phil Pasquini
Tue, Jan 20, 2026 5:33PM
sm_12_l1260532_copy.jpg
original image (2000x1335)
https://www.facebook.com/media/set/?vanity...
§
by Phil Pasquini
Tue, Jan 20, 2026 5:33PM
sm_13_l1260540_copy.jpg
original image (2000x1334)
https://www.facebook.com/media/set/?vanity...
§
by Phil Pasquini
Tue, Jan 20, 2026 5:33PM
sm_14_dsc04044_copy.jpg
original image (2000x1333)
https://www.facebook.com/media/set/?vanity...
§
by Phil Pasquini
Tue, Jan 20, 2026 5:33PM
sm_15_dsc04055_copy.jpg
original image (2000x1333)
https://www.facebook.com/media/set/?vanity...
§
by Phil Pasquini
Tue, Jan 20, 2026 5:33PM
sm_16_l1260519_copy.jpg
original image (2000x1334)
https://www.facebook.com/media/set/?vanity...
§
by Phil Pasquini
Tue, Jan 20, 2026 5:33PM
sm_17_l1260510_copy.jpg
original image (8368x5584)
https://www.facebook.com/media/set/?vanity...
§
by Phil Pasquini
Tue, Jan 20, 2026 5:33PM
sm_18_l1260517_copy.jpg
original image (2000x1334)
https://www.facebook.com/media/set/?vanity...
§
by Phil Pasquini
Tue, Jan 20, 2026 5:33PM
sm_19_l1260559_copy.jpg
original image (2000x1335)
https://www.facebook.com/media/set/?vanity...
§
by Phil Pasquini
Tue, Jan 20, 2026 5:33PM
sm_20_l1260561_copy.jpg
original image (2000x1335)
https://www.facebook.com/media/set/?vanity...
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$110.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2026 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code