ZoomOn the morning of March 19, 2025, four elderly activists — Nick Mottern, Paki Wieland, Patricia Gallagher and Priscilla Lynch of Demilitarize Massachusetts — entered the lobby of L3Harris Technologies in Northampton, MA. Citing the use of L3Harris killer drones in perpetrating the genocide in Gaza in contravention to US and international law, they said they were there to deliver a warrant for a citizen’s arrest of L3Harris CEO Chris Kubasik. They wore shirts that said “L3 Kills” and threw fake $100 bills painted to appear bloodstained before being escorted out the building and arrested. In court, they refused to plead guilty, pay fines or do community service. Instead, they demanded a trial and won. In this one-hour webinar, they will tell you how --- armed with affidavits from legal experts supporting their case -- they did it and how you can take on the military industrial complex in your area too!