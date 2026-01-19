Antifascist Solidarity Social

Date:

Sunday, January 25, 2026

Time:

4:00 PM - 8:00 PM

Event Type:

Fundraiser

Organizer/Author:

Sonoma County for Palestine

Location Details:

Sebastopol Community Center (390 Morris St).

Join us for a community led Antifascist Solidarity Social to dance, eat, learn, and raise funds for Sonoma County's Undocufund and Project Hope in Palestine. Doors open at 3:30 pm on Jan. 25th at Sebastopol Community Center (390 Morris St). There will be delicious Palestinian food for donation, and wine, beer & NA beverages on sale. Volunteers needed, reach out if you want to help!



Live:

-Songs to fan the flames of discontent by David Rovics w/ Kamala Emanuel + Chet Gardiner

-The Doikayts, an Anti-Zionist, Anti-Imperialist Klezmer Punk Band

-Chet Gardiner (Folk, Rock, Blues, Gospel Guitar)

-Bearheart & Bear Bones Band playing dance music to honor Community,

Earth, and Loving Connection

-Spoken word by Big Daddy Tee,

-and local poets!



In honor of local activist extraordinaire Alice Waco ❤️



Sponsored by Sonoma County for Palestine, Green Party of Sonoma County and the Peace and Justice Center.



*please mask up until at least 5:15 pm, masks provided.