top
Palestine
Palestine
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 1/25/2026
Palestine North Bay / Marin

Antifascist Solidarity Social

Sebastopol Community Center (390 Morris St).
original image (819x1024)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Sunday, January 25, 2026
Time:
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Event Type:
Fundraiser
Organizer/Author:
Sonoma County for Palestine
Location Details:
Sebastopol Community Center (390 Morris St).
Join us for a community led Antifascist Solidarity Social to dance, eat, learn, and raise funds for Sonoma County's Undocufund and Project Hope in Palestine. Doors open at 3:30 pm on Jan. 25th at Sebastopol Community Center (390 Morris St). There will be delicious Palestinian food for donation, and wine, beer & NA beverages on sale. Volunteers needed, reach out if you want to help!

Live:
-Songs to fan the flames of discontent by David Rovics w/ Kamala Emanuel + Chet Gardiner
-The Doikayts, an Anti-Zionist, Anti-Imperialist Klezmer Punk Band
-Chet Gardiner (Folk, Rock, Blues, Gospel Guitar)
-Bearheart & Bear Bones Band playing dance music to honor Community,
Earth, and Loving Connection
-Spoken word by Big Daddy Tee,
-and local poets!

In honor of local activist extraordinaire Alice Waco ❤️

Sponsored by Sonoma County for Palestine, Green Party of Sonoma County and the Peace and Justice Center.

*please mask up until at least 5:15 pm, masks provided.
Added to the calendar on Mon, Jan 19, 2026 11:38PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$110.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2026 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code