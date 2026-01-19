From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Lompico Pond Restoration Project (LPRP) Workday
Date:
Saturday, January 24, 2026
Time:
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Event Type:
Class/Workshop
Organizer/Author:
Jim Vivian
Email:
Phone:
4086349749
Location Details:
Lompico Pond (aka "Guacamole Pond" officially "Lake Lompico")
Please join us again for for a new year of our Lompico Pond Restoration Project (LPRP) workday Saturday January 24th 10am-Noon.
We are thankful to have a youth group associated with the Santa Cruz Museum of Natural History scheduled to come in February to work on major projects at the pond so any ideas you have for them to work on should be told to Jenni Gomez/ LompicoPond [at] gmail.com
4th Saturday of every month,10am- Noon, January-October
We will supply tools!
Recommended to bring your own work gloves but we have extras if you don't have work gloves
Please consider walking or riding a bike as parking is limited in the area
Recommend long pants and long sleeves and sturdy closed toe footwear
Upon arrival, be sure to sign the volunteer sheet. This important step ensures your safety and participation.
Info: LompicoPond [at] gmail.com
or "reply all" to this email
For more information: https://slvhabitatrestoration.org/project/...
Added to the calendar on Mon, Jan 19, 2026 3:44PM
