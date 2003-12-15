From the Open-Publishing Calendar
36th Annual Holiday Appeal for Class War Prisoners
Date:
Saturday, January 24, 2026
Time:
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Event Type:
Fundraiser
Organizer/Author:
Partisan Defense Committee
Location Details:
First Congregational Church of Oakland, Reidenbach Hall
2501 Harrison Street (at 27th St.)
$10 donation - students/unemployed $5
This is the 36th Holiday Appeal for the Partisan Defense Committee's program of sending monthly stipends as an expression of solidarity to those imprisoned for standing up to racist capitalist repression and imperialist depredation. This program revived a tradition initiated by the International Labor Defense under James P. Cannon, its founder and first secretary (1925-1928).
This is not charity-it's an act of solidarity with those in prison. Their fight is our fight!
For more information: http://partisandefense.org
Added to the calendar on Mon, Jan 19, 2026 2:48PM
