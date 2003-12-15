36th Annual Holiday Appeal for Class War Prisoners

Saturday, January 24, 2026

3:00 PM - 6:00 PM

Fundraiser

Partisan Defense Committee

First Congregational Church of Oakland, Reidenbach Hall

2501 Harrison Street (at 27th St.)

$10 donation - students/unemployed $5

This is the 36th Holiday Appeal for the Partisan Defense Committee's program of sending monthly stipends as an expression of solidarity to those imprisoned for standing up to racist capitalist repression and imperialist depredation. This program revived a tradition initiated by the International Labor Defense under James P. Cannon, its founder and first secretary (1925-1928).



This is not charity-it's an act of solidarity with those in prison. Their fight is our fight!