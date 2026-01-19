§ News Release from City of Marina Police Department by Monterey County Police News

Marina In The News

Posted on January 19, 2026



Marina, CA — The City of Marina Police Department experienced an officer-involved shooting on Jan. 18 at approximately 4:55 p.m. Officers with the Marina Police Department conducted a traffic stop in the Marina Heights area near Bluffs Drive. During the contact, an officer-involved shooting occurred, and the driver was injured and subsequently pronounced deceased at the scene. Following standard protocols, the Monterey County District Attorney’s Office has taken the lead on this investigation to ensure an independent review of this incident.



“Our community experienced a tragic event yesterday and mourns the loss of life following an officer-involved incident. I extend my sincere condolences to the family and loved ones affected, while also acknowledging the officers involved during this difficult time,” said Marina Mayor Bruce C. Delgado. “Whenever a life is lost in our city, it is a sobering and devastating moment. We will continue to support the District Attorney's Office independent investigation that is underway, and I ask our community to come together in compassion, patience and respect as that process moves forward.”



A firearm was seized during the incident. The scene was secured, and standard officer-involved shooting protocols were initiated. The Monterey County District Attorney’s Office was immediately contacted, responded to the scene, and is conducting the investigation. Due to the active investigative process, information that can be shared is limited at this time.



The involved officer(s) were not injured and have been placed on administrative leave, which is standard practice.



“Our Department’s thoughts are with everyone impacted by this tragic incident,” said Marina Police Chief Randy Hopkins. “We are committed to a transparent investigation process that ensures the integrity of the investigation. Our Department is fully cooperating with the Monterey County District Attorney’s Office.”



Out of respect for everyone impacted, and to allow appropriate time and space for the ongoing response, the City of Marina has paused public event programming, including its planned Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration that was scheduled for Monday, Jan. 19, at 11:30 a.m. by the Marina Library.



“Martin Luther King Jr. Day is an important day for our residents. Dr. King’s message can guide us during difficult moments to lead with compassion, dignity and unity,” said Mayor Delgado. “While we may not be gathering today, we can honor his legacy with our actions and words we choose every day of the year.”