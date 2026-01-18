From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
2025 Oscar Winner: No Other Land Screening at Newark Public Library
Date:
Saturday, January 31, 2026
Time:
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Event Type:
Screening
Organizer/Author:
Newark Library
Location Details:
Newark Library
37055 Newark Blvd
Newark CA
37055 Newark Blvd
Newark CA
Join us to watch the documentary film No Other Land.
From TIFF Lightbox:
"One of the most urgent films of the year and winner of jury and audience prizes at the Berlin Film Festival, No Other Land offers an essential and unflinching look at life under Israeli military occupation."
The movie is 1 hour 32 minutes.
We will have time for discussion after the movie.
Registration recommended but not required: https://aclibrary.bibliocommons.com/events/695341148b29ea2800c68eb8
Note: this event will end after the library closes at 5:00 pm. No one will be admitted after the library closes at 5:00 pm.
From TIFF Lightbox:
"One of the most urgent films of the year and winner of jury and audience prizes at the Berlin Film Festival, No Other Land offers an essential and unflinching look at life under Israeli military occupation."
The movie is 1 hour 32 minutes.
We will have time for discussion after the movie.
Registration recommended but not required: https://aclibrary.bibliocommons.com/events/695341148b29ea2800c68eb8
Note: this event will end after the library closes at 5:00 pm. No one will be admitted after the library closes at 5:00 pm.
For more information: https://aclibrary.bibliocommons.com/events...
Added to the calendar on Sun, Jan 18, 2026 8:50AM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network