Palestine
Palestine
Palestine South Bay

Christians in Palestine: an In-Person Dialogue with Mother Agapia Stephanopoulos

Morgan Hill Community and Cultural Center 17000 Monterey Rd, Morgan Hill CA 95037
original image (1174x1514)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Wednesday, February 04, 2026
Time:
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Event Type:
Speaker
Organizer/Author:
Soul of My Soul Exhibit
Location Details:
Morgan Hill Community and Cultural Center
17000 Monterey Rd, Morgan Hill CA 95037
Join us to be in community to learn about Christian Palestinians.  Come meet Mother Agapia and watch the film Forbidden Pilgrimage to learn and discuss Christianity in Palestine, their history, their challenges living in the Holy Land under a brutal occupation, their relationship with others in the region. Mother Agapia is a trusted expert on the Eastern Orthodox faith and the Christian connection to the Holy Land of Palestine.

Mother Agapia was recently interviewed on the Tucker Carlson show about Christians in Palestine, how the Palestinians (Christians and Muslims) are treated, and her lived experience in the Holy Land.

This event is FREE but RSVP is required: https://www.tickettailor.com/events/arabamericanculturalcenterofsiliconvalley1/2011757

Doors open: 5:30pm
Refreshments: 6:00pm
Film and Discussion: 6:30pm
For more information: https://www.tickettailor.com/events/arabam...
Added to the calendar on Sun, Jan 18, 2026 8:29AM
