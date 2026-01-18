A Convert's Journey: Social Justice and the Art of Neighboring in Palestine

Date:

Saturday, February 07, 2026

Time:

4:30 PM - 7:00 PM

Event Type:

Speaker

Organizer/Author:

Soul of My Soul Exhibit

Location Details:

Islamic Center of Livermore

3820 East Ave, Livermore CA

Join Sister Charity Hanif for a fireside chat on her recent trip to Palestine and what it taught her about social justice and the art of neighboring. There will be a free dinner after. Make sure to register as registration numbers are important for dinner.

Register at tinyurl.com/ICLPalestine



Program:

4:30 pm - Fireside Chat

6:00 pm - Dinner



Note: This is a community event, open to all people.