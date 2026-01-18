From the Open-Publishing Calendar
A Convert's Journey: Social Justice and the Art of Neighboring in Palestine
Date:
Saturday, February 07, 2026
Time:
4:30 PM - 7:00 PM
Event Type:
Speaker
Organizer/Author:
Soul of My Soul Exhibit
Location Details:
Islamic Center of Livermore
3820 East Ave, Livermore CA
Join Sister Charity Hanif for a fireside chat on her recent trip to Palestine and what it taught her about social justice and the art of neighboring. There will be a free dinner after. Make sure to register as registration numbers are important for dinner.
Register at tinyurl.com/ICLPalestine
Program:
4:30 pm - Fireside Chat
6:00 pm - Dinner
Note: This is a community event, open to all people.
For more information: http://tinyurl.com/ICLPalestine
