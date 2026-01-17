top
protest cheer
San Francisco Labor & Workers

Education Panel: AI, Techno-Fascism & Labor

Education Panel
Date:
Sunday, January 25, 2026
Time:
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Type:
Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author:
WorkWeek, LaborFest. STOP AI
Location Details:
Bernal Heights Library
500 Cortland St.
San Francisco
AI according to the striking Writers Guild and SAG-AFTRA is an existential threat to their craft, industry and unions. Their strike in 2023 was the first national strike to confront this threat which is not only with these workers but hundreds of millions of workers in the US and around the world. These jobs include teachers, healthcare workers, transportation workers, tech workers and all public workers.
This panel will discuss what AI is and who the people are who control this technology and what their ideology espouses and how they are implementing their ideology in our institutions.
The Trump fascist government has brought these techno fascists like Larry Ellison, David Sacks, Peter Thiel, Elon Musk, Sam Altman, Jeff Bezos, Mark Zuckerberg and Alex Karp directly into the government to implement their agenda. They are not only the richest people in the world but now are in direct control of both the state and Federal government as well as the military and police agencies.
We will look at who they are, what their shared interests are and how their agenda will encourage the use of AI to destroy the working class, unions and democracy through deregulation, state spying, terrorism, war and the imposition of a fascist society.
They are also remolding the Universities to sanitize the curriculum and eliminating the university as a democratic institution for debate and discussion.

Sponsored by
WorkWeek, LaborFest, LaborNet, STOP AI, UFCLP
For More Info:
laborfest [at] laborfest.net

Watching You-The World Of Palantir & Alex Carp
Silicon Valley mastermind - Who’s behind Palantir's "Gotham" surveillance software?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hN-mEGLF_6w
For more information: http://www.laborfest.net
Added to the calendar on Sat, Jan 17, 2026 5:52PM
§No Techno-Fascism No Gods
by WorkWeek, LaborFest. STOP AI
Sat, Jan 17, 2026 5:52PM
The ideology of the techno-fascists who are now directly running the United States are for full deregulation and want to use AI to remove millions of workers while setting up a techo-fascist state.
http://www.laborfest.net
§Techno Fascists Now Running US Government
by WorkWeek, LaborFest. STOP AI
Sat, Jan 17, 2026 5:52PM
The techno fascists who are the richest people in the world are being allowed to capture data from government sites and use that for profit and also for their international spying operation.
http://www.laborfest.net
