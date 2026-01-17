Curated Gift Collection and FIne Jewelry Fundraiser For Gaza

Date:

Sunday, January 25, 2026

Time:

9:00 AM - 2:00 PM

Event Type:

Fundraiser

Organizer/Author:

Albany-El Cerrito for Palestine

Location Details:

389 Colusa Ave, Kensington CA (across from the Kensington Farmers' Market)

CURATED GIFT COLLECTIONS NOW INCLUDE FINE GOLD, SILVER AND GEMSTONE JEWELRY



We are continuing into 2026 with our beautifully-packaged Curated Gift Collections, which now also include fine jewelry from the personal collection of the curator.



Jewelry selections (all gold pieces have been valued for sale by a certified gemologist) include:



*** Gold necklaces: Heart-shaped white gold with diamonds

Gold pendant with white opal

Gold locket



*** Rings: Rose gold with smokey quartz

Gold with sapphire and diamonds

Gold with two pearls



*** Silver bangle bracelets in several styles.



Other gift collections include:



**** Gift cards for the following products and services:

Restaurants and cafes

Plant and garden nursery

Facials and wellness care

Knife and tool sharpening

Mosaic art classes



**** Gourmet food products:

Organic extra-virgin olive oil and truffle dust from Italy

Organic local honey



**** For the home:



Handmade glass soap/trinket dishes

Handmade olive wood honey dippers and "Peace Dove” hanging ornaments from Bethlehem

Beeswax candles in glass votives.



Gift collections and jewelry are available at a variety of price points, and are ready for gift-giving (gift bag and gift tag included) or treating yourself to something special.



We accept cash and Venmo. All proceeds go to Project Hope - Palestine to support their work bringing warm clothing and clean water for drinking and cooking into Gaza.



We will be alongside the monthly “Baked Goods, Not Bombs” fundraiser, directly across from the Kensington Farmers’ Market.