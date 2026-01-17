From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Curated Gift Collection and FIne Jewelry Fundraiser For Gaza
Date:
Sunday, January 25, 2026
Time:
9:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Event Type:
Fundraiser
Organizer/Author:
Albany-El Cerrito for Palestine
Location Details:
389 Colusa Ave, Kensington CA (across from the Kensington Farmers' Market)
CURATED GIFT COLLECTIONS NOW INCLUDE FINE GOLD, SILVER AND GEMSTONE JEWELRY
We are continuing into 2026 with our beautifully-packaged Curated Gift Collections, which now also include fine jewelry from the personal collection of the curator.
Jewelry selections (all gold pieces have been valued for sale by a certified gemologist) include:
*** Gold necklaces: Heart-shaped white gold with diamonds
Gold pendant with white opal
Gold locket
*** Rings: Rose gold with smokey quartz
Gold with sapphire and diamonds
Gold with two pearls
*** Silver bangle bracelets in several styles.
Other gift collections include:
**** Gift cards for the following products and services:
Restaurants and cafes
Plant and garden nursery
Facials and wellness care
Knife and tool sharpening
Mosaic art classes
**** Gourmet food products:
Organic extra-virgin olive oil and truffle dust from Italy
Organic local honey
**** For the home:
Handmade glass soap/trinket dishes
Handmade olive wood honey dippers and "Peace Dove” hanging ornaments from Bethlehem
Beeswax candles in glass votives.
Gift collections and jewelry are available at a variety of price points, and are ready for gift-giving (gift bag and gift tag included) or treating yourself to something special.
We accept cash and Venmo. All proceeds go to Project Hope - Palestine to support their work bringing warm clothing and clean water for drinking and cooking into Gaza.
We will be alongside the monthly “Baked Goods, Not Bombs” fundraiser, directly across from the Kensington Farmers’ Market.
Added to the calendar on Sat, Jan 17, 2026 3:50PM
