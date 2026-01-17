The Trump gestapo occupation of Minneapolis and Minnesota has led to the AFL-CIO calling for a mass worker community action on January 23, 2026. The UFCLP supports that and calls on all unions and worker throughout the United States to fight for and organize a national general strike. Trump and his fascist government will not be stopped with protests alone. Workers have the power to shutdown the country and also link this to the shutdown of US imperialist wars abroad.

Shutdown Trump’s Fascist Occupation Of Minneapolis & Minnesota& STOP The Wars & Genocide Abroad With Mass National General StrikeThe massive 3,000 gestapo agents occupation of Minneapolis and Minnesota is a direct attack on all working people and unions in the United States. Trump, who says he wants to cancel the mid-term elections, is using these tactics to move toward martial law with the use of the Insurrection Act. He knows he cannot afford the mid-term election because he knows tens of millions are fed up with his attacks on their healthcare, education and the failure to protect and provide housing as well as his war drive.Trump will not be stopped with protests alone. He and the techno-fascists like Musk, Peter Thiel, Larry Ellison and David Sacks have been put in power in the state. They are the richest capitalists in the world and they are instituting Project 2025 which is a fascist program for the privatization of all education, healthcare and public services. They will use their billions to fund fascist armed gangs using AI to defend their wealth and whip up a war pitting worker against worker over their race, religion, nationality and gender. This is the method of fascism.At the same time while there is a war against the working class in this country there are wars pushed abroad. Trump has expanded the wars abroad and open gangster tactics to steal the wealth from peoples around the world from Gaza to Venezuela. This is not just about Trump. US capitalism cannot compete against China since the billionaires outsourced and de-industrialized the US for greater profits. Their answer now is to openly steal the wealth of other countries and people through military threats and attacks.Trump’s trade wars and the military attacks on Venezuela, Nigeria, Iran and threats against Colombia, Mexico and Greenland are also leading to a new world war as the post war economic system is breaking down. Trump in his desperation is escalating the decline of US capitalism as other imperialist countries now want deals with China. Trump wants to increase the military budget 50% to $1.5 trillion yet tens of millions are losing their healthcare and are living day to day. This is open class war.In Minneapolis & Minnesota the AFL-CIO is calling for a statewide day of worker and community action on Jan 23, 2026 to get ICE out of Minnesota. . This is not just about Minnesota. We need to shut ICE down and a national general strike is the way to shut Trump and the billionaire class down throughout the country.We need to organize and support the national campaign for a general strike of unions and all working people.We need a mass democratic labor party with a program for public control of energy, the banks, airlines, utility, tech and energy. As long as these billionaires are in charge there is no solution to our crisis. The Democrats refuse to even support single payer and national healthcare because they as well are controlled by the insurance and hospital industry.ICE Out OfMinnesota, Support The General Strike Movement NationallySTOP The Wars Abroad Win The War At Home!Capitalists Out Workers Party InUnited Front Committee For A Labor Party