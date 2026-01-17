top
East Bay Racial Justice

Sera Jey Tibetan Buddhist Monastery welcomes Contra Costa County Supervisor John Gioia

by Mike Raccoon Eyes Kinney
Sat, Jan 17, 2026 11:30AM
In January 2026, the Venerable Monks and the Tibetan Community who gathered at Sera Jey Tibetan Buddhist Monastery in El Cerrito, California welcomed Contra Costa County Supervisor John Gioia
Contra Costa County Supervisor Gioia, Ms. Oo and Tenzin Sherab, Executive Director of Sera Jey Buddhist Monastery
original image (2048x1536)
"On January 7, 2026, the monks and the Tibetan community who gathered at Sera Jey Foundation in El Cerrito, California, to commemorate the special event of Jetsun Chokyi Gyaltsen, were deeply honored to welcome the honorable Mr. John Gioia, Contra Costa County Supervisor, District One and Miss Oo, at the special event organized to offer prayers for world peace and pay homage to Jetsun Chokyi Gyaltsen according to Executive Director Tenzin Sherab.

" Jetsunpa, as popularly known in Tibet, was a prominent Tibetan Buddhist scholar and author of voluminous scriptural texts, which were later incorporated into the monastic curriculum."

"Mr. John Gioia, Supervisor of Contra Costa County, was presented with a traditional scarf (khata) and was introduced to the gathering, followed by a warm round of applause and appreciation", noted Sherab.   

According to Contra Costa County Supervisor John Gioia: " I was honored to attend a Tibetan worship service at the Sera Jey Foundation Buddhist temple in El Cerrito. I have great respect and admiration for Tibetan culture because it is a resilient, deeply spiritual way of life rooted in compassion, kindness and peace."

"When I practice these values, I feel more centered and grounded, which helps me work more effectively in serving our community as County Supervisor. "

Sherab stated that: " Mr. Gioia continued to participate throughout the entire session and enquired about the families who got displaced due to a recent apartment fire in El Cerrito, California. His active involvement in support of the families affected in the fire tragedy, the community in the region greatly appreciated his unflinching support, dedication and altruism."

" We look forward to welcoming Mr. John Gioia to our upcoming special events."
§
by Mike Raccoon Eyes Kinney
Sat, Jan 17, 2026 11:30AM
sm_be46f7f6-120e-4acb-93d5-e78e9f9b0cd0.jpg
original image (1440x1920)
§
by Mike Raccoon Eyes Kinney
Sat, Jan 17, 2026 11:30AM
sm_888180ca-40ff-40bf-a208-4e0e38a09f26.jpg
original image (1440x1920)
§
by Mike Raccoon Eyes Kinney
Sat, Jan 17, 2026 11:30AM
sm_0ef9a5e7-171b-4d99-bce1-00666dec5589.jpg
original image (1440x1920)
§
by Mike Raccoon Eyes Kinney
Sat, Jan 17, 2026 11:30AM
sm_63f73030-9389-4540-acc9-75cfbffcf2a1.jpg
original image (1920x1440)
§
by Mike Raccoon Eyes Kinney
Sat, Jan 17, 2026 11:30AM
sm_83562264-3c91-410e-bdbe-b816767c414e.jpg
original image (1440x1920)
§
by Mike Raccoon Eyes Kinney
Sat, Jan 17, 2026 11:30AM
sm_dec1bd48-fbb3-4270-9828-fb64ceccb7bc.jpg
original image (1920x1440)
