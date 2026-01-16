The Settlers: Documentary Screening + Q&A

Date:

Friday, January 30, 2026

Time:

7:00 PM - 9:00 PM

Event Type:

Screening

Organizer/Author:

Albany & El Cerrito for Palestine

Location Details:

Hillside Community Church, 1422 Navellier Street, El Cerrito

Albany & El Cerrito for Palestine present a screening of Louis Theroux: The Settlers (2025), examining Israeli settlements, settler violence, and the ongoing ethnic cleansing of Palestine in the occupied West Bank.



Following the film, Sydney Levy (Jewish Voice for Peace, JSWANA Bay collective) will speak about standing in solidarity with Palestinian farmers during the olive harvest, connecting the film to Sebastia, the Palestinian sister city of Richmond, and ongoing efforts to protect the village through the Richmond–Sebastia Friendship League.



Includes Q&A and community discussion. Suggested donation: $10 (nobody turned away for lack of funds).