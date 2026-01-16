From the Open-Publishing Calendar
The Settlers: Documentary Screening + Q&A
Friday, January 30, 2026
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Screening
Albany & El Cerrito for Palestine
Hillside Community Church, 1422 Navellier Street, El Cerrito
Albany & El Cerrito for Palestine present a screening of Louis Theroux: The Settlers (2025), examining Israeli settlements, settler violence, and the ongoing ethnic cleansing of Palestine in the occupied West Bank.
Following the film, Sydney Levy (Jewish Voice for Peace, JSWANA Bay collective) will speak about standing in solidarity with Palestinian farmers during the olive harvest, connecting the film to Sebastia, the Palestinian sister city of Richmond, and ongoing efforts to protect the village through the Richmond–Sebastia Friendship League.
Includes Q&A and community discussion. Suggested donation: $10 (nobody turned away for lack of funds).
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/albelc4palestine
Added to the calendar on Fri, Jan 16, 2026 10:20PM
