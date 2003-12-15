top
Palestine
Palestine
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 1/29/2026
Palestine U.S.

Webinar: Reaching a Milestone: Surpassing 1,000 Apartheid-Free Communities

iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Thursday, January 29, 2026
Time:
5:00 PM - 6:30 PM
Event Type:
Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author:
AFSC
Location Details:
Online
https://www.mobilize.us/us-palestineactivism/event/883739/
In December, the growing Apartheid-Free movement marked a milestone when over 1000 communities pledged to become apartheid-free. These communities are working to cut ties with Israel’s apartheid regime against Palestinians and to oppose all forms of racism, bigotry, discrimination, and oppression. Together, they represent over a million constituents and include congregations, faith communities, solidarity organizations, non-profits, student organizations, unions, businesses, municipalities, and more.

To lift up this important moment, join Apartheid-Free Communities for a webinar highlighting our growing network of communities living out the pledge and leading campaigns to end Israeli apartheid. Apartheid-Free leaders will discuss what’s been working well, what they’re learning, and how we can continue to work together for an apartheid-free Palestine.

Participants will have time to ask questions and find inspiration for their own Apartheid-Free efforts.

Come learn, share, and help us grow the movement for a world free of apartheid.
Added to the calendar on Fri, Jan 16, 2026 9:41PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$110.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2026 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code