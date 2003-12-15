From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Webinar: Reaching a Milestone: Surpassing 1,000 Apartheid-Free Communities
Date:
Thursday, January 29, 2026
Time:
5:00 PM - 6:30 PM
Event Type:
Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author:
AFSC
Location Details:
In December, the growing Apartheid-Free movement marked a milestone when over 1000 communities pledged to become apartheid-free. These communities are working to cut ties with Israel’s apartheid regime against Palestinians and to oppose all forms of racism, bigotry, discrimination, and oppression. Together, they represent over a million constituents and include congregations, faith communities, solidarity organizations, non-profits, student organizations, unions, businesses, municipalities, and more.
To lift up this important moment, join Apartheid-Free Communities for a webinar highlighting our growing network of communities living out the pledge and leading campaigns to end Israeli apartheid. Apartheid-Free leaders will discuss what’s been working well, what they’re learning, and how we can continue to work together for an apartheid-free Palestine.
Participants will have time to ask questions and find inspiration for their own Apartheid-Free efforts.
Come learn, share, and help us grow the movement for a world free of apartheid.
