Webinar: Reaching a Milestone: Surpassing 1,000 Apartheid-Free Communities

Date:

Thursday, January 29, 2026

Time:

5:00 PM - 6:30 PM

Event Type:

Panel Discussion

Organizer/Author:

AFSC

Location Details:

In December, the growing Apartheid-Free movement marked a milestone when over 1000 communities pledged to become apartheid-free. These communities are working to cut ties with Israel’s apartheid regime against Palestinians and to oppose all forms of racism, bigotry, discrimination, and oppression. Together, they represent over a million constituents and include congregations, faith communities, solidarity organizations, non-profits, student organizations, unions, businesses, municipalities, and more.



To lift up this important moment, join Apartheid-Free Communities for a webinar highlighting our growing network of communities living out the pledge and leading campaigns to end Israeli apartheid. Apartheid-Free leaders will discuss what’s been working well, what they’re learning, and how we can continue to work together for an apartheid-free Palestine.



Participants will have time to ask questions and find inspiration for their own Apartheid-Free efforts.



Come learn, share, and help us grow the movement for a world free of apartheid.