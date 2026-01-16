From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Rob Nilsson's new film "On The Edge... Again," with Bruce Dern and Pam Grier
Local Berkeley, Maverick Filmmaker Rob Nilsson Who Supported The Homeless & Unhoused In San Francisco Years Ago, Has A New Film Release Called, "On The Edge... Again," including actors Bruce Dern and Pam Grier.
In Suport Of Rob Nilsson, A Local Berkeley - Maverick Filmmaker
I received an email recently from my friend Rob Nilsson about his new film called "On The Edge... Again," with Bruce Dern and Pam Grier, playing soon on January 22, 2026, in Mill Valley.
Through the years actor, director, and filmmaker Rob Nilsson has had many of his films appear at the Mill Valley Film Festival, that some of you may be well aware of.
In support of my friend Rob Nilsson, I hope that some of you may share this with others, and go see Rob's film with a friend or two, on January 22, 2026, in Mill Valley, CA.
For what it’s worth… For years, Rob Nilsson supported the homeless and unhoused in San Francisco.
He welcomed them into his film acting groups at the time known as the Tenderloin Action Group / Tenderloin yGroup, and at times the homeless were in numerous films of his that played at the Mill Valley Film Festival, and elsewhere.
Not only were the unhoused and homeless persons welcomed into Rob Nilsson’s drama film acting groups, but other’s from many different walks of life in San Francisco, Oakland, Berkeley, and elsewhere were welcomed to join the film acting groups, where they learned the skills of being actors. There was no charge to the participants, but donations were welcomed.
Rob Nilsson is a legend in the film world, known as a maverick filmmaker...
To all those who may be interested in seeing Rob’s latest release called "On The Edge... Again," please share the following information below with others...
See details below…
Sincerely,
-Lynda Carson
Oakland, CA
Mill Valley Film Festival - 2026
SCREENING • RESTORED DIRECTOR’S CUT
+ CONVERSATION WITH FILMMAKER ROB NILSSON
Wes Holman, a promising distance runner at odds with his father, a labor activist who sees sports as a diversion from working class struggle, was banned from the sport for cashing in plane tickets to track meets. Now in his 40s he tries to enter the Cielo Sea, an arduous mountain run with handicaps assigned each runner based on age and sex. But the head of the race is the same man who turned him in.
Director: Rob Nilsson ( US 1985) 95 min
WORLD PREMIERE • MVFF08
THURSDAY, JANUARY 22 • 7:00
CAFILM SEQUOIA CINEMA
25 Throckmorton Avenue
Mill Valley, CA • 9494
1 415.818.9204 Information
EMAIL: sequoia [at] cafilm.org
Contains mature themes and adult content. Suitable for audiences 16+
Nilsson received the Camera d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival in 1979 for his first feature Northern Lights (co-directed with John Hanson) and also won the Grand Jury Prize at the 1988 Sundance Film Festival for Heat and Sunlight.
