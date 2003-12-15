From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Santa Cruz: Annual MLK March For The Dream - Defend Democracy & Civil Rights
Date:
Monday, January 19, 2026
Time:
10:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
NAACP Santa Cruz County
Location Details:
Gather: Black Lives Matter Mural
Santa Cruz City Hall
809 Center Street
Santa Cruz
Post-March Event: Center Street and Church St.
Santa Cruz City Hall
809 Center Street
Santa Cruz
Post-March Event: Center Street and Church St.
SANTA CRUZ: MLK March for the Dream - Stepping Into The Future Together
Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Day on 1/19/26 beginning at 10am
Gather: Black Lives Matter Mural
(Santa Cruz City Hall, 809 Center St, Santa Cruz)
Post-March Event: Center and Church St.
NAACP Santa Cruz County Invites the Community to Celebrate Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
Jan. 19 at the Annual MLK March for the Dream
The NAACP Santa Cruz County Branch invites the community to join the 2026 MLK March for the Dream on Monday, January 19, 2026, beginning at 10 am.
The theme is “Stepping Into the Future Together” following on last year’s theme "Awakening to a New Day." To realize Dr. King’s vision of equality and justice, we must join together to defend democracy, civil rights, and each other from the discriminatory policies of the current federal administration.
This year the March will start at the Black Lives Matter mural on Center Street in front of the Santa Cruz City Hall. After marching through downtown Santa Cruz, the community is invited to gather in celebration and connection, with music and art activities for children at Center and Church Streets. NAACP Santa Cruz County President Elaine Johnson will address the gathering.
The NAACP Santa Cruz County Branch is committed to fostering mutual respect and peaceful collaboration in all its activities and events and invites all participants to join us in upholding these shared values.
We invite all organizations and people to come together in solidarity with the dream of Dr. King and join us in marching. More information and sign-up forms click on the buttons below. Please consider supporting our mission and work by joining the NAACP at https://www.naacpsantacruz.com/join.
Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Day on 1/19/26 beginning at 10am
Gather: Black Lives Matter Mural
(Santa Cruz City Hall, 809 Center St, Santa Cruz)
Post-March Event: Center and Church St.
NAACP Santa Cruz County Invites the Community to Celebrate Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
Jan. 19 at the Annual MLK March for the Dream
The NAACP Santa Cruz County Branch invites the community to join the 2026 MLK March for the Dream on Monday, January 19, 2026, beginning at 10 am.
The theme is “Stepping Into the Future Together” following on last year’s theme "Awakening to a New Day." To realize Dr. King’s vision of equality and justice, we must join together to defend democracy, civil rights, and each other from the discriminatory policies of the current federal administration.
This year the March will start at the Black Lives Matter mural on Center Street in front of the Santa Cruz City Hall. After marching through downtown Santa Cruz, the community is invited to gather in celebration and connection, with music and art activities for children at Center and Church Streets. NAACP Santa Cruz County President Elaine Johnson will address the gathering.
The NAACP Santa Cruz County Branch is committed to fostering mutual respect and peaceful collaboration in all its activities and events and invites all participants to join us in upholding these shared values.
We invite all organizations and people to come together in solidarity with the dream of Dr. King and join us in marching. More information and sign-up forms click on the buttons below. Please consider supporting our mission and work by joining the NAACP at https://www.naacpsantacruz.com/join.
For more information: https://www.naacpsantacruz.com/
Added to the calendar on Fri, Jan 16, 2026 7:50PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network