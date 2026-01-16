From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Sacramento: 44th Annual MLK March For The Dream
Date:
Monday, January 19, 2026
Time:
7:30 AM - 2:30 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
MLK 365
Location Details:
Starting Points:
Oak Park Community Center (Extra Mile - 8:00 AM):
3425 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Sacramento, CA 95817
Parking available at the community center and surrounding streets.
Sacramento City College (Main March - 8:30 AM):
3835 Freeport Boulevard, Sacramento, CA 95822
Parking available on campus. Arrive early for best spots!
EXPO and Main Stage Speakers
SAFE Credit Union Convention Center (Expo Only - 10:00 AM):
1400 J Street, Sacramento, CA 95814
Downtown parking garages and lots available. RT light rail and bus service recommended.
Oak Park Community Center (Extra Mile - 8:00 AM):
3425 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Sacramento, CA 95817
Parking available at the community center and surrounding streets.
Sacramento City College (Main March - 8:30 AM):
3835 Freeport Boulevard, Sacramento, CA 95822
Parking available on campus. Arrive early for best spots!
EXPO and Main Stage Speakers
SAFE Credit Union Convention Center (Expo Only - 10:00 AM):
1400 J Street, Sacramento, CA 95814
Downtown parking garages and lots available. RT light rail and bus service recommended.
SACRAMENTO: 44th Annual March For The Dream
"We cannot walk alone. And as we walk, we must make the pledge that we shall march ahead. We cannot turn back." --Martin Luther King Jr.
January 19, 2026 -- Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day
More info:
https://mlk365.org/at-a-glance/
https://www.facebook.com/MLK365/
OAK PARK COMMUNITY CENTER, 3425 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Sacramento, CA 95817
Join 500-1,000 leadership marchers for a reflective 2-mile silent march to Sacramento City College. This optional early start honors the 381-day Montgomery Bus Boycott.
WE ARE STARTING A NEW TRADITION OF WALKING THE FIRST MILE IN SILENCE TO MEMORIALIZE THE PAST AND TO PROTEST THE PRESENT.
OR JOIN at SACRAMENTO CITY COLLEGE 3835 Freeport Blvd.
6-mile march route through Sacramento
Conversation & cross-cultural dialogue encourage as we walk together through Sacramento's streets celebrating Dr. King's legacy. Community musicians and performers at designated stops.
Arrive By: 7:30 a.m.
Program Begins at: 8:00 a.m.
March Departs at: 8:30 a.m.
Arrive at the Convention Center around 11:30 AM.
EXPO at 10 AM & Main Stage Program w/ speakers, poetry, music 11:30 AM
SAFE Credit Union Convention Center, 1400 J Street, Sacramento
Celebrate the marchers' arrival! Community choir, speakers, and welcome program launching Journey to Justice - our new year-round platform for community action.
What is the March for the Dream?
The March for the Dream is your opportunity to invite someone from a different race, religion or cultural background to walk and talk with you as we all march. We affectionately call these conversations, "Having a King-Talk."
They are conversations that bring more light than heat, and focus on strategies to make America and the world more equitable and just place to live. It starts with three words, "Walk with me."
What if I'm unable to walk the march or get tired during the march can I still participate in the march?
Yes, Regional Transit provides a courtesy bus for those who have trouble walking any part of the march! If you start walking in the march and are unable to continue walking to the convention center, you can flag an RT bus to stop for you.
Course Route
Marchers will travel south on MLK Jr. Blvd. to 12th avenue–going west on 12th Avenue across Hwy 99 to Sutterville Road–entering Sacramento City College on Panther Parkway to the West Parking lot between the college bookstore and Hughes Stadium.
Departure from Sacramento City College: Marchers will travel back to Sutterville Road going west to Freeport Blvd. and north on Freeport to 13th Avenue where they will travel west on 13th Ave alongside the park to Land Park–turning North on Land Park Drive to Broadway and west on Broadway to 10th Street; marchers will proceed right or north on 10th Street to past the State Capital Building to L Street then Make a Right on L Street then make left on 13th street into the SAFE Credit Union Convention Center.
For more information: https://mlk365.org/the-march/
Added to the calendar on Fri, Jan 16, 2026 3:54PM
