Solidarity Gathering for the People of Iran
Date:
Saturday, January 17, 2026
Time:
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Event Type:
Vigil/Ritual
Organizer/Author:
via UCSC Iranian Student Union
Location Details:
Town Clock, Pacific Ave and Water St, Santa Cruz
Salam everyone, please join the Santa Cruz community this Saturday in downtown to stand in solidarity together. Everyone is welcome to join, wishing you all the best💚❤️
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/ucscisu/
Added to the calendar on Fri, Jan 16, 2026 2:29PM
