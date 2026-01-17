From the Open-Publishing Newswire

From the Open-Publishing Calendar

Solidarity Gathering for the People of Iran

Date:

Saturday, January 17, 2026

Time:

6:00 PM - 7:00 PM

Event Type:

Vigil/Ritual

Organizer/Author:

via UCSC Iranian Student Union

Location Details:

Town Clock, Pacific Ave and Water St, Santa Cruz

Salam everyone, please join the Santa Cruz community this Saturday in downtown to stand in solidarity together. Everyone is welcome to join, wishing you all the best💚❤️