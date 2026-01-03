From the Open-Publishing Calendar
The Other Film Screening and Conversation
Date:
Sunday, March 01, 2026
Time:
12:30 PM - 2:30 PM
Event Type:
Screening
Organizer/Author:
SF Bay Area Friends of Standing Together
Email:
Location Details:
The New Parkway, 474 24th St, Oakland, CA 94612-2407
Social Media
Special screening of “The Other” at the New Parkway Theater on March 1st, 12:30-2:30 PM, organized by SF Bay Area Friends of Standing Together.
This eye opening documentary explores the complex relationship between Israelis and Palestinians and the transformative journey that ensues when they meet ‘the other’ amidst the conflict and occupation. The film is a testament to what we are all capable of as humans. Filmed from 2017 to 2023, it includes recent reflections from peacebuilders and anti-occupation activists post-October 7th.
Trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RoTIBCSZjW
Please purchase tickets at the link provided and contact us if you have any questions.
For more information: https://www.tickettailor.com/events/sfbaya...
Added to the calendar on Fri, Jan 16, 2026 1:42PM
