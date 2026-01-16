Oakland: 12th Annual March to Reclaim MLK's Radical Legacy

Monday, January 19, 2026

11:00 AM - 3:00 PM

Protest

CA Poor People's Campaign and APTP

Oscar Grant Plaza

Oakland (14th & Broadway)

12th Annual March to Reclaim MLK's Radical Legacy



Monday Jan 19, 11am–3pm



Oscar Grant Plaza, Oakland (14th & Broadway)



Join the CA PPC at the 12th Annual March to Reclaim MLK’s Radical Legacy, in conjunction with our partner APTP, as we lift up housing solutions developed by people with lived experience.



We're calling on Alameda County to stop killing unhoused people with sweeps and evictions; use the solutions to end homelessness; accept community monitoring of Measure W income, expenditures and outcomes; and pay the creators of the solutions for their ideas and sweat equity.



Housing is a human right. Dr. King called for us “to take means which have been called for, and which are at hand, to lift the load of poverty.” Come and learn about housing solutions that can end homelessness.