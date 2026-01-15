Be The Sky - An Interview with Tenzin Choegyal jsmalkin [at] hotmail.com) by John Malkin

Audio interview with Tibetan musician and performer Tenzin Choegyal on his new album (2025) with Philip Glass titled "Be The Sky." This interview was originally broadcast on "Transformation Highway" with John Malkin on KZSC 88.1 FM / kzsc.org in December, 2025.

Tenzin Choegyal has produced numerous albums and performed worldwide. He now lives in Australia. Tenzin Choegyal will be performing at the 39th Annual Benefit Concert for Tibet House US in NYC on March 3, 2026 that will also include performances by Laurie Anderson, Debbie Harry, Kate Pierson (The B-52s), Allison Russell, Toro y Moi, The Philip Glass Ensemble, the Resistance Revival Chorus and the Scorchio Quartet.