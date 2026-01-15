top
International Santa Cruz Indymedia Arts + Action Racial Justice

Be The Sky - An Interview with Tenzin Choegyal

by John Malkin (jsmalkin [at] hotmail.com)
Thu, Jan 15, 2026 9:33PM
Audio interview with Tibetan musician and performer Tenzin Choegyal on his new album (2025) with Philip Glass titled "Be The Sky." This interview was originally broadcast on "Transformation Highway" with John Malkin on KZSC 88.1 FM / kzsc.org in December, 2025.
Listen now:
Copy the code below to embed this audio into a web page:
Download Audio (117.3MB) | Embed Audio
Tenzin Choegyal has produced numerous albums and performed worldwide. He now lives in Australia. Tenzin Choegyal will be performing at the 39th Annual Benefit Concert for Tibet House US in NYC on March 3, 2026 that will also include performances by Laurie Anderson, Debbie Harry, Kate Pierson (The B-52s), Allison Russell, Toro y Moi, The Philip Glass Ensemble, the Resistance Revival Chorus and the Scorchio Quartet.
For more information: https://www.tenzinchoegyal.com/
§Tenzin Choegyal
by John Malkin
Thu, Jan 15, 2026 9:33PM
sm_screenshot_2025-12-24_at_10.33.48___am.jpg
original image (924x926)
https://www.tenzinchoegyal.com/
§Be The Sky
by John Malkin
Thu, Jan 15, 2026 9:33PM
sm_581896515_1435790994583575_1550097048771593208_n.jpg
original image (1080x1080)
https://www.tenzinchoegyal.com/
