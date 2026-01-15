From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Be The Sky - An Interview with Tenzin Choegyal
Audio interview with Tibetan musician and performer Tenzin Choegyal on his new album (2025) with Philip Glass titled "Be The Sky." This interview was originally broadcast on "Transformation Highway" with John Malkin on KZSC 88.1 FM / kzsc.org in December, 2025.
Listen now:
Tenzin Choegyal has produced numerous albums and performed worldwide. He now lives in Australia. Tenzin Choegyal will be performing at the 39th Annual Benefit Concert for Tibet House US in NYC on March 3, 2026 that will also include performances by Laurie Anderson, Debbie Harry, Kate Pierson (The B-52s), Allison Russell, Toro y Moi, The Philip Glass Ensemble, the Resistance Revival Chorus and the Scorchio Quartet.
For more information: https://www.tenzinchoegyal.com/
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network