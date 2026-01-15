From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Hikers for Palestine: Walking in Solidarity with Gaza’s Orphans
Date:
Saturday, January 17, 2026
Time:
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Event Type:
Fundraiser
Organizer/Author:
Hikers for Palestine
Location Details:
Point Isabel Parking Lot, 2406 Rydin Rd, Richmond, CA 94804.
Join Hikers for Palestine on Saturday, January 17, 2026, at 12pm for a scenic, restorative walk along the San Francisco Bay Trail. We’ll begin at Point Isabel and walk to Barbara and Jay Vincent Park before returning, enjoying wide bay views, shoreline breezes, tidal marshlands, and good company. The four-mile, flat, out-and-back trail takes about two hours at an easy pace. We’ll meet at the Point Isabel Parking Lot, 2406 Rydin Rd, Richmond, CA 94804.
Our purpose is to bring visibility to the Palestinian cause in public spaces while nourishing our spirits through community and nature. Bring your keffiyehs, flags, and other symbols of Palestinian solidarity, as well as water, snacks, sunblock, layers, and comfortable walking shoes.
We are suggesting a $5–$20 donation to support the HEAL Palestine Orphan Program, though no one will be turned away for lack of funds. In Gaza, thousands of children have lost parents, homes, and their sense of safety. HEAL Palestine has identified 70 orphaned and sole-survivor children in urgent need of long-term, comprehensive support. Their Orphan Program provides these children with stability, education, emotional care, and essential resources to help rebuild their lives. We will be collecting donations via Venmo or cash to contribute a collective lump-sum donation.
Learn more at: https://www.healpalestine.org/heal-palestine-orphan-program/
We look forward to walking together in solidarity and community.
