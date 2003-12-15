No Monarch's Monday: Weekly Protest at Tesla in San Francisco

Date:

Monday, January 19, 2026

Time:

12:30 PM - 1:30 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Cat

Location Details:

At the Tesla Dealership, 999 Van Ness (corner of Van Ness and O'Farrell), San Francisco

No Monarchs Monday (the butterflies are ok).

Join us to stand up for democracy, civil liberties, and the planet, and against the fascist/authoritarian Trump Regime!

ICE OUT FOR GOOD! NO WAR IN VENEZUELA!

Bring a sign if you have one.



This is a peaceful protest.