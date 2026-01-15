From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Announcing the Infiltrators Database
The No Trace Project has launched a new tool: the Infiltrators Database, a database of cases of long-term infiltrators employed by authorities in the 21st century.
The No Trace Project has launched a new tool: the Infiltrators Database, a database of cases of long-term infiltrators employed by authorities in the 21st century, currently referencing 74 cases from 12 countries. The goal of the database is to help anarchists and other rebels better understand how infiltrators operate. For each case we provide a brief description, sources to learn more, as well as the infiltrator's name and pictures, if available.
We will maintain the database in the future. If you know of any case that's missing and that matches our inclusion criteria, feel free to let us know.
We will maintain the database in the future. If you know of any case that's missing and that matches our inclusion criteria, feel free to let us know.
For more information: https://notrace.how/infiltrators
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network