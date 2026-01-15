top
International U.S. Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism Police State & Prisons

Announcing the Infiltrators Database

by No Trace Project
Thu, Jan 15, 2026 11:53AM
original image (790x748)
The No Trace Project has launched a new tool: the Infiltrators Database, a database of cases of long-term infiltrators employed by authorities in the 21st century, currently referencing 74 cases from 12 countries. The goal of the database is to help anarchists and other rebels better understand how infiltrators operate. For each case we provide a brief description, sources to learn more, as well as the infiltrator's name and pictures, if available.

We will maintain the database in the future. If you know of any case that's missing and that matches our inclusion criteria, feel free to let us know.
For more information: https://notrace.how/infiltrators
