No Tech for ICE at Palantir on National Day of Action

Date:

Tuesday, January 20, 2026

Time:

2:00 PM - 3:30 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

The Wolves

Email:

Location Details:

Palantir Offices

100 Hamilton Ave (rally is on the side of the bldg on Alma St.)

Palo Alto, CA



On national day of action come on out to Palantir offices in Palo Alto at 2pm.



Rally starts at 2:30pm and lasts an hour. Co-sponsors Mijente, the Raging Grannies, and Stand Up for Science and Sanity urge you to help us PURGE PALANTIR!



We will be singing and chanting, bring noisemakers if you have them. We've signs and banners, bring your own sign if you can.



Palantir Technologies is profiting from family separation. Their powerful surveillance software doesn't just crunch numbers—it hunts the most vulnerable in our society. It tracks parents taking their kids to school, workers going to their jobs, and families living their lives. ICE uses Palantir's technology to conduct raids, make arrests, and tear communities apart. We cannot stay silent while a Silicon Valley company builds the digital infrastructure of deportation.



Demand Palantir end their complicity in this humanitarian crisis NOW.



This isn't just about one company or one contract—this is about what kind of future we're building. We need YOU there: tech workers willing to speak truth to power, immigrants and allies ready to share their stories, residents who are fed up with Silicon Valley’s MAGA embrace, and anyone who believes technology should serve humanity, not harm it. Bring signs, bring your voice, bring your rage and your hope.



NO TECH FOR ICE!



Jan 20 is national day of action "Free America Walkout"