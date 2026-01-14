From the Open-Publishing Newswire

Shut Down Drone Warfare Spring Action in New Mexico (4/5-4/11)

Date:

Sunday, April 05, 2026

Time:

3:00 PM - 3:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Toby Blomé

Email:

Location Details:

Holloman Air Force Base, Southern New Mexico

(The largest drone training base in the U.S.



April 5-11, 2026

Holloman Air Force Base, Southern New Mexico

(The largest drone training base in the U.S. - graduates 700+ drone operators & pilots annually)

Find out more here:





WHY JOIN US?



- Military drones are one of the most essential tools of Imperialist Aggression and Oppression of the 21st Century

- US drones continue to terrorize communities globally, commit illegal targeted assassinations, violate inherent right to privacy, and kill and destroy from afar with impunity, from Gaza to Afghanistan, Iraq to Venezuela, Pakistan to Somalia.

- US/Israeli Military Drones have been used to target and kill doctors, journalists, students, teachers, and thousands of women & children in the ongoing genocide in Gaza.

- U.S. Drones have murdered over 100 people on boats off the coast of Venezuela, alleged "drug smugglers.” Execution without trial? For possible drug smuggling. Really?

- US drones have played a critical role in illegal regime changes, most recently in the unlawful abduction of the Venezuelan president, Nikolas Maduro and his wife.

- The absolute lawlessness of the use of U.S. militarized drones began with George W. Bush, expanded under Presidents Obama and Biden and is now insanely out of control with President Trump.







Help us demand a world free from war by first demanding a world free from drone terror!

Support the self determination of the people of Palestine, Venezuela, Somalia, Sudan and people all around the world.

This spring Venezuela and Palestine will be highlighted in our daily vigil themes.

US Hands Off Venezuela, Palestine and EVERYWHERE!





Encourage GI Resistance to Illegal Orders,,... Just as some Congress members did!





Small is Beautiful: Last spring at Holloman AFB, a small but determined group of us held a week of creative and collective protest that included a nonviolent day of resistance to drone warfare. Read about it HERE.





BIG is MAGNIFICENT: We want hundreds to converge at Holloman, NM in 2026. This spring we call on activists across the country to join us for a few days or the entire week. Encourage drone operators in training to refuse to participate in this illegal, immoral and insane program. The week will culminate in a day of peaceful resistance. Risking arrest is completely optional, and support roles are essential.





Note: In 16 years of peaceful drone resistance at Creech AFB, Nevada, including dozens of blockades, activists have never spent more than one night in jail. In 3 years of drone resistance at Holloman AFB, NM, activists have only been detained and never taken to jail! We ARE on the right side of justice!



More details will come soon! Please bring friends, help make our spring action MAGNIFICENT!





The Shut Down Drone Warfare Team,

Toby, Nick, Virginia, Scott, Bill, Greg, Charles, Fred, and Edwina



ShutDownDroneWarfare.org



Special Invitation:

We would like a HUGE presence of Veterans to stand with us at Holloman this spring.

Veterans For Peace, About Face, and all others. We welcome your ideas!

Please contact us!



Toby Blomé

People's Arms Embargo

SF Bay Area, CA

SDDW Coordinator

