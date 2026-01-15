top
Peninsula
Peninsula
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 1/15/2026
Peninsula Health, Housing & Public Services

Save Our Veterans Administration Rally

flyer with same information as above
original image (1078x1344)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Thursday, January 15, 2026
Time:
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Veterans for Peace Chapter 69
Location Details:
VA Medical Center entrance
795 Willow Road
Menlo Park, CA 94025
Save our Veterans Administration! No staff cuts, outsourcing or privatization at the VA!

Major cuts have already weakened the VA health care system by translating into higher strain on the medical center in the form of longer wait times, heavier patient loads, reduced services and increased safety risks for the veterans who rely on the VA for care. More cuts are ahead!

This will be Veterans for Peace Chapter 69's first rally at the Menlo Park location. Thursday Jan 15 from 11am to 2pm.

The Raging Grannies will lead a singalong at 11am and again at 11:45am

Together with AFGE (American Federation of Government Employees) we will raise the alarm! Great location for visibility and leafletting, because there is a good amount of street and foot traffic and a stoplight at the intersection.

We will have a literature table with the SOVA (Save Our Veterans Administration) banner and placards for people on the four corners. .

Entrance is at 795 Willow Rd. Menlo Park with parking available.

more info email brogregm [at] sbcglobal.net or Raging Grannies info [at] raginggrannies.com
For more information: https://www.veteransforpeace.org
Added to the calendar on Wed, Jan 14, 2026 6:51PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$110.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2026 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code