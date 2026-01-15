From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Save Our Veterans Administration Rally
Date:
Thursday, January 15, 2026
Time:
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Veterans for Peace Chapter 69
Location Details:
VA Medical Center entrance
795 Willow Road
Menlo Park, CA 94025
795 Willow Road
Menlo Park, CA 94025
Save our Veterans Administration! No staff cuts, outsourcing or privatization at the VA!
Major cuts have already weakened the VA health care system by translating into higher strain on the medical center in the form of longer wait times, heavier patient loads, reduced services and increased safety risks for the veterans who rely on the VA for care. More cuts are ahead!
This will be Veterans for Peace Chapter 69's first rally at the Menlo Park location. Thursday Jan 15 from 11am to 2pm.
The Raging Grannies will lead a singalong at 11am and again at 11:45am
Together with AFGE (American Federation of Government Employees) we will raise the alarm! Great location for visibility and leafletting, because there is a good amount of street and foot traffic and a stoplight at the intersection.
We will have a literature table with the SOVA (Save Our Veterans Administration) banner and placards for people on the four corners. .
Entrance is at 795 Willow Rd. Menlo Park with parking available.
more info email brogregm [at] sbcglobal.net or Raging Grannies info [at] raginggrannies.com
Major cuts have already weakened the VA health care system by translating into higher strain on the medical center in the form of longer wait times, heavier patient loads, reduced services and increased safety risks for the veterans who rely on the VA for care. More cuts are ahead!
This will be Veterans for Peace Chapter 69's first rally at the Menlo Park location. Thursday Jan 15 from 11am to 2pm.
The Raging Grannies will lead a singalong at 11am and again at 11:45am
Together with AFGE (American Federation of Government Employees) we will raise the alarm! Great location for visibility and leafletting, because there is a good amount of street and foot traffic and a stoplight at the intersection.
We will have a literature table with the SOVA (Save Our Veterans Administration) banner and placards for people on the four corners. .
Entrance is at 795 Willow Rd. Menlo Park with parking available.
more info email brogregm [at] sbcglobal.net or Raging Grannies info [at] raginggrannies.com
For more information: https://www.veteransforpeace.org
Added to the calendar on Wed, Jan 14, 2026 6:51PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network