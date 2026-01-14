top
US
US
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 1/21/2026
U.S. Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism

May Day Strong 2026: Organizing Webinar for Nationwide Workers Over Billionaires Protests

Online organizing kickoff for May Day protests Register here: https://www.crowdcast.io/c/mds2026/register
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Wednesday, January 21, 2026
Time:
4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
May Day Strong Coalition
Location Details:
Online organizing kickoff for May Day protests

Register here: https://www.crowdcast.io/c/mds2026/register
MAY DAY 2026 - ORGANIZING CALL

“We know what we are up against. The consolidation of power is happening quickly. We know that the concentration of power and wealth in the hands of the few has been a steady march for decades. That has all of us together pushing, demanding, cajoling that this country live up to the poetry of the Constitution and to live up to ‘We the people.’” --Becky Pringle, President of the National Education Association.


Last May Day we made history!

This May 1st, 2026, we’re doing it again in a day of action to stand up for our communities and co-workers and demand “workers over billionaires” in the face of the violent billionaire takeover of our federal government.

Attend the May Day Strong webinar on January 21st at 4 - 5 PM PT (7 - 8 PM ET) to begin our organizing our biggest day of action for May 1st, 2026.

Jan. 21 at 4 - 5 PM PT (7 - 8 PM ET)

Register here: https://www.crowdcast.io/c/mds2026/register

May Day Strong: https://maydaystrong.org/

A year after making history with the most May Day actions in the US ever, come together with unions, community groups, and working people as we flex labor's power in 2026 to stand up to the billionaire agenda.

The wealthiest federal cabinet ever is waging a war on working people - but we are gearing up to turn the tables, demand state and national policy that actually makes life more affordable, and take back our democracy from the oligarchs, white supremacists and billionaires.

We know that together we can reimagine and reconstruct our country into one that works for workers instead of billionaires.

Join us to demand a country that working families can afford to live in. Come get information for a May Day full of rallies, marches, actions, strikes, sick outs, and protest to demand we put workers over billionaires in all we do!

ABOUT: May Day Strong Coalition

May Day Strong is a coalition of labor unions and grassroots organizations that includes 50501, Indivisible, People Power United, National Nurses United, National Education Association, Vote Save America, Feminist Majority, Sunrise Movement, MLK Labor, Oil and Gas Action Network, and many more.
For more information: https://www.crowdcast.io/c/mds2026/register
Added to the calendar on Wed, Jan 14, 2026 4:24PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$110.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2026 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code