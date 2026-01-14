From the Open-Publishing Calendar
May Day Strong 2026: Organizing Webinar for Nationwide Workers Over Billionaires Protests
Date:
Wednesday, January 21, 2026
Time:
4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
May Day Strong Coalition
Location Details:
Online organizing kickoff for May Day protests
Register here: https://www.crowdcast.io/c/mds2026/register
MAY DAY 2026 - ORGANIZING CALL
“We know what we are up against. The consolidation of power is happening quickly. We know that the concentration of power and wealth in the hands of the few has been a steady march for decades. That has all of us together pushing, demanding, cajoling that this country live up to the poetry of the Constitution and to live up to ‘We the people.’” --Becky Pringle, President of the National Education Association.
Last May Day we made history!
This May 1st, 2026, we’re doing it again in a day of action to stand up for our communities and co-workers and demand “workers over billionaires” in the face of the violent billionaire takeover of our federal government.
Attend the May Day Strong webinar on January 21st at 4 - 5 PM PT (7 - 8 PM ET) to begin our organizing our biggest day of action for May 1st, 2026.
Jan. 21 at 4 - 5 PM PT (7 - 8 PM ET)
Register here: https://www.crowdcast.io/c/mds2026/register
May Day Strong: https://maydaystrong.org/
A year after making history with the most May Day actions in the US ever, come together with unions, community groups, and working people as we flex labor's power in 2026 to stand up to the billionaire agenda.
The wealthiest federal cabinet ever is waging a war on working people - but we are gearing up to turn the tables, demand state and national policy that actually makes life more affordable, and take back our democracy from the oligarchs, white supremacists and billionaires.
We know that together we can reimagine and reconstruct our country into one that works for workers instead of billionaires.
Join us to demand a country that working families can afford to live in. Come get information for a May Day full of rallies, marches, actions, strikes, sick outs, and protest to demand we put workers over billionaires in all we do!
ABOUT: May Day Strong Coalition
May Day Strong is a coalition of labor unions and grassroots organizations that includes 50501, Indivisible, People Power United, National Nurses United, National Education Association, Vote Save America, Feminist Majority, Sunrise Movement, MLK Labor, Oil and Gas Action Network, and many more.
For more information: https://www.crowdcast.io/c/mds2026/register
