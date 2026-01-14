From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Reparations for African People: a critical question for our times
Date:
Saturday, January 31, 2026
Time:
2:00 PM - 3:30 PM
Event Type:
Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author:
Uhuru Solidarity Movement SF Bay
Email:
Location Details:
Berkeley Fellowship of Unitarian Universalist Church, 1606 Bonita Avenue, Berkeley
Let's dive deep into the critical discussion around reparations for African people – it's a question that demands our attention!
Please join the social justice committee of the Berkeley Fellowship Unitarian Universalist Church and the Uhuru Solidarity Movement to discuss the critical and relevant question of reparations to African people and learn how you can be a part of a growing movement of white people who are committed to repairing the damage of over 500 years of colonial oppression of African people.
You will learn about reparations in action that support the programs of the Black Power Blueprint, which is building political and economic power in the hands of the African working class as a part of the foundation of the anti-colonial, liberated, African workers’ economy.
Speakers include Bakari Olatunji, International People’s Democratic Uhuru Movement, Christopher Lodgson, Coalition for a Just and Equitable California, Cara Locke, Reparations Legacy Project, and others. If you cannot attend in person, we will be streaming it on https://www.youtube.com/@UhuruSolidarity
As the founder and leader of the Uhuru Movement, Chairman Omali Yeshitela says, "Slavery is both our legacy. You inherited the wealth of slavery, and I inherited the poverty of slavery."
All donations are reparations that go towards the Black Power Blueprint (blackpowerblueprint.org).
The Uhuru Solidarity Movement, under the leadership of the African People's Socialist Party, are white people who stand in solidarity with freedom for all African people through reparations. The Social Justice Committee of the Berkeley Fellowship of Unitarian Universalist Church is engaged in lively discussion about reparations.
See you there!
For more information: http://tinyurl.com/ReparationsEventJan31
Added to the calendar on Wed, Jan 14, 2026 1:08PM
