top
East Bay
East Bay
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 1/31/2026
East Bay Racial Justice

Reparations for African People: a critical question for our times

International Tribunal on Reparations to Black People
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Saturday, January 31, 2026
Time:
2:00 PM - 3:30 PM
Event Type:
Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author:
Uhuru Solidarity Movement SF Bay
Email:
Location Details:
Berkeley Fellowship of Unitarian Universalist Church, 1606 Bonita Avenue, Berkeley
Let's dive deep into the critical discussion around reparations for African people – it's a question that demands our attention!

Please join the social justice committee of the Berkeley Fellowship Unitarian Universalist Church and the Uhuru Solidarity Movement to discuss the critical and relevant question of reparations to African people and learn how you can be a part of a growing movement of white people who are committed to repairing the damage of over 500 years of colonial oppression of African people.

You will learn about reparations in action that support the programs of the Black Power Blueprint, which is building political and economic power in the hands of the African working class as a part of the foundation of the anti-colonial, liberated, African workers’ economy.

Speakers include Bakari Olatunji, International People’s Democratic Uhuru Movement, Christopher Lodgson, Coalition for a Just and Equitable California, Cara Locke, Reparations Legacy Project, and others. If you cannot attend in person, we will be streaming it on https://www.youtube.com/@UhuruSolidarity

As the founder and leader of the Uhuru Movement, Chairman Omali Yeshitela says, "Slavery is both our legacy. You inherited the wealth of slavery, and I inherited the poverty of slavery."

All donations are reparations that go towards the Black Power Blueprint (blackpowerblueprint.org).

The Uhuru Solidarity Movement, under the leadership of the African People's Socialist Party, are white people who stand in solidarity with freedom for all African people through reparations. The Social Justice Committee of the Berkeley Fellowship of Unitarian Universalist Church is engaged in lively discussion about reparations.

See you there!
For more information: http://tinyurl.com/ReparationsEventJan31
Added to the calendar on Wed, Jan 14, 2026 1:08PM
§March for Reparations to African epeople
by Uhuru Solidarity Movement SF Bay
Wed, Jan 14, 2026 1:08PM
White people marching in support of reparations to Africa people
original image (1880x940)
http://tinyurl.com/ReparationsEventJan31
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$110.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2026 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code