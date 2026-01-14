Webinar: Stanford 11 On Trial - Defending the Student Movement for Palestine

Date:

Monday, January 19, 2026

Time:

2:00 PM - 3:30 PM

Event Type:

Panel Discussion

Organizer/Author:

Bay Area PYM

Location Details:

RSVP: Bit.ly/S11-Webinar

📢 Join us for a webinar on January 19 to learn about the Stanford 11 trial, political repression against the Palestine solidarity movement, and strengthening our resistance for the long road ahead.



Featuring: Mahmoud Khalil, Germán González, Hatem Bazian, and Tori Porell

Moderated by Loubna Qutami



As the new year begins, the student movement for Palestine is facing its first felony trial for a 2024 demonstration at Stanford University. If convicted of the felonies brought against them, the Stanford 11 face the possibility of over three years in prison and over $300,000 in restitution to Stanford University. On January 9, 2026, opening arguments commenced, marking the beginning of a lengthy trial anticipated to last between two to six weeks.



In recent years we have witnessed the criminalization of dissent ramp up nationwide, threatening both students and everyday people with detention, deportation, and political prosecutions. The chilling effect on our movements has been palpable, raising questions about what it means to act and sacrifice for our principles today. Amidst heightened repression, the US government’s increasing impunity at home and abroad, and the genocide in Gaza still unabated by a ‘ceasefire’—how can we continue to act in solidarity and defend our movement?