“ICE Out For Good” Rally Targets ICE Headquarters by Phil Pasquini

Human rights activist rally and protest the killing of Renee Good and constitutional abuses of Americans by ICE at the Immigration and Customs headquarters in Washington, DC.

WASHINGTON (01-14) – Outside the U.S. Customs and Border Protection headquarters on January 13, concerned citizens held a rally and vigil to “Tell Congress: ICE Out for Good” following the killing of Renee Good in Minneapolis on January 7th by an ICE officer. Indivisibles and MoveOn, sponsors of the protest, are calling on everyone to “build momentum for reining in the abuses of President Trump’s reckless and violent immigration enforcement agencies and for kicking ICE out of Minnesota and our communities nationwide.”



Ezra Levin, co-founder of Indivisible, before introducing Senator Chris Murphy (D-CT), reflected on how Renee Good, by coming to the aid of her community during an ICE action in exercising her constitutional rights, was “shot in the face three times for it, and labeled a terrorist” to send a message to those protesting the “Fascist takeover of our government.”



Senator Murphy spoke against the hateful and divisive things happening in America and of how important our immigrant communities are in adding strength to the country along with their hard work and vast cultural and social reservoirs created by immigrants, adding to our unique American experience. “The United States Congress should not fund the Department of Homeland Security that is not obeying the laws of the United States of America,” he said. “They instead are in our cities to seek out confrontation and chaos.”



He accused Donald Trump of fomenting fear and division among Americans by “trying to convince us that immigrants are the greatest threat to our democracy, to disguise the fact that he [Trump] is the greatest threat to our democracy.”



Senator Alex Padilla (D-CA), a victim of ICE violence, was roughed up and handcuffed for attempting to enter a room during a news conference in Los Angeles last year to ask a question of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem. “Imagine what they are doing when the cameras aren’t on in every corner of the country, if that’s how fearful this administration is with one person with a question. Imagine how fearful they are with gatherings like this.”



Padilla closed by referring to two bills he has authored. The Visible Act, S.2212 he introduced “To require all immigration enforcement officers to display visible identification during public-facing immigration enforcement actions and to promote transparency and accountability.”



And the Accountability for Federal Law Enforcement Act, S.2103, is a remedy for sovereign immunity under which “Victims of constitutional violations by federal law enforcement officers often have no legal means to seek justice because Congress has never passed a law allowing such lawsuits. Unlike state and local officers, who can be sued under a specific statute, federal officers face little accountability. This lack of remedies weakens the rule of law, erodes public trust, and fosters a sense that federal officers can violate rights without consequence.”



Senator Chris Van Hollen (D-MD), who went to El Salvador’s notorious CECOT prison in seeking the release of his constituent Kilmar Abrego Garcia who was kidnapped by ICE, characterized Kristi Noem, Stephen Miller and JD Vance as “liars headed by the Liar in Chief, the Law Breaker in Chief Donald Trump.”



Going further, Van Hollen said that Trump had originally promised that ICE would only be “going after the worst of the worst” undocumented immigrants. That, instead, has become “One of the most lawless and obscene examples of this administration’s abuse against the people of this country,” he noted. “ICE’s own data shows that more than 80 percent of the people they are rounding up pose no public threat.” Once that was revealed, “ICE decided to get rid of the data. We are here to say, not in our country. We will not let this continue to happen.”



He went on to tell the horrific story of another constituent, a mother of four children who has lived here for twenty years and was snatched off the streets by ICE. “She asked to be released to be able to visit with her 15-year-old-son who was dying of cancer. They said no. He died the next day unable to say goodbye to his mom and for his mom not to be able to say goodbye to him. That is the lack of humanity. That is the lack of basic human decency that we’re seeing from this administration.” He said that he is now working very hard “to get this mom released to see that she will be able to attend her son’s memorial service.”



In opening his comments by referring to those present as freedom fighters and patriots, Rep. Maxwell Frost (D-FL) said that by their presence “you are asking our government to do one simple thing: follow the law. Follow the constitution. Do what’s written down on paper.” Referring to the video of Renee Good being shot and killed by an ICE agent, he said, “We all saw the video, a citizen…of a human, being killed and murdered and honestly being executed by the state using our taxpayer dollars.”



Frost said it was time to say “No to the Trump administration. No, you cannot use our taxpayer money to go into our residential communities, to go into our churches, to go into our schools, and terrorize our communities and kill our people. We say Hell no!”



“We’re talking about a man who looked Renee Nicole Good in the face, in the eyes, and shot her in the face. And in that moment her car turned into a casket…and as her car rolled down in that moment, he called her ‘a fu#@ing bitch.’ Minutes later this administration from Stephen Miller to Kristi Noem, to the vice president, to the president of the United States, labeled her a domestic terrorist. This administration wants to lie to us about what we saw in that video.”



An even more egregious lame excuse for the killing was reported by the New York Times over the weekend that on Sunday while aboard Air Force One, Trump offered another explanation for why Renee Good was shot by ICE officer Johnathan Ross, saying, “At a very minimum, that woman was very, very disrespectful to law enforcement.”



“We don’t want ICE just out of Minneapolis, we want ICE out of all our communities,” Frost said, in furthering that legislators should vote no on the DHS appropriations bill to reign ICE in. “No more funding for terrorizing our communities. And for killing our people.”



In reflecting on patriotism, Frost said: “For so long, the right-wing has held up patriotism as a vibe, as an aesthetic. But patriotism is more than a bald eagle, flag and beer. Patriotism is about loving the people who live in the damn country.”



As protests have continued to grow, recent polls show that most Americans disapprove of how ICE operates and are fed up with the invasion and roundup of American citizens and immigrants in their local communities that have been taking place in democratic cities and states. ICE has been so egregious in its mission that many neighborhoods have seen agents going door-to-door terrorizing families in their quest to meet the unreasonable quota for arrests and deportations of undocumented people as set by Donald Trump.



In closing, Ezra Levin encouraged everyone to keep protesting for change by saying that the Trump administration was not “operating from a place of strength, but rather a sense that they are embattled. They are terrified of us… They are terrified there are more of us than there are of them.”



Report and photos by Phil Pasquini



© 2026 nuzeink all rights reserved worldwide

