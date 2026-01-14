top
Immigrant Rights
Immigrant Rights
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Immigrant Rights

Mr. Hankey Joins Demonstrators on the Street at SF ICE Demo

by Shirley K.
Wed, Jan 14, 2026 6:08AM
Jan 10 San Francisco. Large Tesla showroom is scene of ICE protest.
Jan 10 San Francisco. Large Tesla showroom is scene of ICE protest.
original image (3162x3021)
Photos:
Rachel Podlishevsky/ProBonoPhoto
Thomas Hunter II/ProBonoPhoto
Nate Love/ProBonoPhoto
Please credit the photographers
Top photo by Rachel Podlishevsky

On January 10 protesters in San Francisco demanded accountability following the killing of Renee Nicole Good by ICE.

The rally took place near the intersection of Van Ness Avenue and O'Farrell Street. Demonstrators filled sidewalks and the center median, stepping into the street at times. Although fewer inflatable frogs here than in Portland, a Mr. Hankey costume helped spread joy on the street.
§Killer
by Shirley K.
Wed, Jan 14, 2026 6:08AM
sm_sfth2killer.jpg
original image (2666x4000)
Thomas Hunter II/ProBonoPhoto
§Paste up
by Shirley K.
Wed, Jan 14, 2026 6:08AM
sm_sfnatelovekristinoempaste.jpg
original image (2000x1335)
Nate Love/ProBonoPhoto
§Stay safe!
by Shirley P.
Wed, Jan 14, 2026 6:08AM
sm_thomashunterphoto.jpg
original image (4000x2250)
Thomas Hunter/ProBonoPhoto
§covering Tesla and beyond
by Shirley K.
Wed, Jan 14, 2026 6:08AM
sm_sfthclarge2.jpg
original image (4000x2250)
Thomas Hunter II/ProBonoPhoto
§Jim M.
by Shirley K.
Wed, Jan 14, 2026 6:08AM
sm_nate-love-probono-05.jpg
original image (1333x2000)
§Spilling into street
by Shirley K.
Wed, Jan 14, 2026 6:08AM
sm_sfrp_in_street.jpg
original image (3256x2171)
Rachel Podlishevsky/ProBonoPhoto
§Renee
by Shirley K.
Wed, Jan 14, 2026 6:08AM
sm_sfth2renee.jpg
original image (2666x4000)
Thomas Hunter II/ProBonoPhoto
§Glare
by Shirley K.
Wed, Jan 14, 2026 6:08AM
sm_sfth2glare.jpg
original image (3200x4000)
Thomas Hunter II/ProBonoPhoto
§Killer's words
by Shirley K.
Wed, Jan 14, 2026 6:08AM
sm_sfnatelovebitch.jpg
original image (2000x1333)
Nate Love/ProBonoPhoto
§Every Saturday at this location
by Shirley K.
Wed, Jan 14, 2026 6:08AM
sm_sfnatelovesatnoontto2.jpg
original image (1478x2000)
Nate Love/ProBonoPhoto
§This
by Shirley K.
Wed, Jan 14, 2026 6:08AM
sm_sfrpjewsays.jpg
original image (3256x2171)
Rachel Podlishevsky/ProBonoPhoto
§Demonstrating, some people every week!
by Shirley K.
Wed, Jan 14, 2026 6:08AM
sm_sfth2manyfolks.jpg
original image (4000x2666)
Thomas Hunter II/ProBonoPhoto
§fuck trump
by Shirley K.
Wed, Jan 14, 2026 6:08AM
sm_fucktrump.jpg
original image (3256x2171)
Rachel Podlishevsky/ProBonoPhoto
§fuck trump flag
by Shirley K.
Wed, Jan 14, 2026 6:08AM
sm_fucktrump2.jpg
original image (3256x2171)
Rachel Podlishevsky/ProBonoPhoto
§Lawless Mega Goons Must Go!
by Shirley K.
Wed, Jan 14, 2026 6:08AM
sm_mustgo.jpg
original image (4000x2666)
Thomas Hunter II/ProBonoPhoto
§Fuck THIS Guy
by Shirley K.
Wed, Jan 14, 2026 6:08AM
sm_stephenmiller.jpg
original image (1971x2956)
Rachel Podlishevsky/ProBonoPhoto
§Deport Trump
by Shirley K.
Wed, Jan 14, 2026 6:08AM
sm_nate-love-probono-02.jpg
original image (2000x1333)
Nate Love/ProBonoPhoto
§ICE is Trump's Gestapo
by Shirley K.
Wed, Jan 14, 2026 6:08AM
sm_nate-love-probono-22.jpg
original image (2000x1335)
Nate Love/ProBonoPhoto
§ICE = Domestic Terror
by Shirley K.
Wed, Jan 14, 2026 6:08AM
sm_nate-love-probono-24.jpg
original image (2000x1335)
Nate Love/ProBonoPhoto
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$110.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2026 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code