Mr. Hankey Joins Demonstrators on the Street at SF ICE Demo
Jan 10 San Francisco. Large Tesla showroom is scene of ICE protest.
Rachel Podlishevsky/ProBonoPhoto
Thomas Hunter II/ProBonoPhoto
Nate Love/ProBonoPhoto
On January 10 protesters in San Francisco demanded accountability following the killing of Renee Nicole Good by ICE.
The rally took place near the intersection of Van Ness Avenue and O'Farrell Street. Demonstrators filled sidewalks and the center median, stepping into the street at times. Although fewer inflatable frogs here than in Portland, a Mr. Hankey costume helped spread joy on the street.
