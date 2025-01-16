From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Protest genocide at the israeli consulate in SF
Date:
Friday, January 16, 2026
Time:
10:30 AM - 12:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Noise Against Genocide
Location Details:
456 Montgomery St
San Francisco
San Francisco
‼️Come out and tell the “israeli” consulate to get out‼️
🔻 Friday, January 16, 2025 (and every Friday!)
🔻 10:30am-12pm
🔻 456 Montgomery St. SF
‼️Bring drums, noisemakers, banners and flags to make a proper ruckus. ‼️
FREE PALESTINE🇵🇸
Added to the calendar on Tue, Jan 13, 2026 10:09PM
