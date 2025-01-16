From the Open-Publishing Newswire

Protest genocide at the israeli consulate in SF

Friday, January 16, 2026

10:30 AM - 12:00 PM

Protest

Noise Against Genocide

456 Montgomery St

San Francisco

‼️Come out and tell the “israeli” consulate to get out‼️



🔻 Friday, January 16, 2025 (and every Friday!)

🔻 10:30am-12pm

🔻 456 Montgomery St. SF



‼️Bring drums, noisemakers, banners and flags to make a proper ruckus. ‼️

FREE PALESTINE🇵🇸