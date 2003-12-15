top
Date:
Thursday, January 15, 2026
Time:
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Event Type:
Meeting
Organizer/Author:
The Rising Majority
Location Details:
Online
https://actionnetwork.org/events/mass-call-noicenowar-weekend-of-action
Join activists and community members from around the country on Thursday, January 15th at 5pm PT for a mass call! Hundreds of thousands have been in the streets at thousands of events, rallies, protests, and actions to demand an end to the attacks on our communities -- whether in Minneapolis or Venezuela.

While trillions are being spent on waging wars at home and abroad, millions are suffering from lack of healthcare, access to food benefits, and other basic necessities to live and thrive. Our communities suffer while the Trump regime makes deals for corporations and billionaires to profit.

More and more it is becoming clear how big corporations are not only complicit in this violence, but they are also directly benefiting. These corporations get government contracts and hefty checks without care that their profits enable the occupations of our cities at home and abroad.

Join the mass call to learn more about the upcoming weekend of action, January 17-18 where we'll take collective action to hold corporations like Hilton accountable for enabling ICE violence against our communities. Register your event today.

The weekend of action kicks off on January 17 and will take us into Reclaim MLK on January 19 and the Free America Walk Out on January 20. Let's keep driving the momentum and showing up in solidarity with our communities everywhere!
Added to the calendar on Tue, Jan 13, 2026 5:02PM
