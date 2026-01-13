top
View events for the week of 1/24/2026
Santa Cruz Indymedia Arts + Action Racial Justice

The Neighborhood Kids Full Live Band + Indigenous Cats in Santa Cruz

Veterans Memorial Building, 846 Front Street, Santa Cruz
original image (1440x1918)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Saturday, January 24, 2026
Time:
12:00 PM - 11:00 PM
Event Type:
Concert/Show
Organizer/Author:
Resistance Entertainment
Location Details:

Never before have we seen a FULL DAY FULL OF INDIGENOUS BRILLIANCE here in Amah Mutsun Territory! 💫🪶💫

John Trudell is smiling from the spirit world knowing that at his old stomping grounds, the Vets Hall downtown Santa Cruz, (where he would come speak about truth & justice to audiences full of primarily older white peoples & a just a few of us Indigenous people hiding in the back)

On Saturday January 24th,

Indigenous Artists & Activists from the North & the South will come together in Solidarity to be with each other in Unity‼️

Santa Cruz County is a small place where lots of worlds clash and the Indigenous community, the displaced & undocumented ones & the Native Californians, have the worst outcomes of all peoples‼️

We’re reminding the world that
You cannot annihilate Indigenous Peoples who have already survived genocide‼️

WE ARE POWERFUL & WE WILL PROTECT EACH OTHER‼️

Please get your tickets NOW‼️ This is the first event of this kind & this is just the beginning‼️

We’re so humbled to have all these Amazing Indigenous Artists & Leaders come share space with us.

The Neighborhood Kids will bring bringing their full live band to Central Coast for the first time in none other then Santa Cruz! This is an all ages event that will have some powerhouse artists ranging from reggae, rock and true hip-hop. Positive intentions, postive messages and family vibes are the theme. The event will be MC'd by Juan Dominguez from the Pomo reservation and we will be joined by other indigenous dance groups and singers.

There will be a market with some incredible vendors, non-profit and grassroot organizations.

A percentage of ticket sales will go towards Center For Farmworker Families.

Please join us for an amazing time of music, education and healing.

Doors open at 12:00
Opening ceremony at 12:30.
Doors close at 11pm.

This is a dry event (no alcohol will be served)

$45.

Purchase tickets here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-neighborhood-kids-full-live-band-indigenous-cats-in-santa-cruz-tickets-1977304939301
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/p/DTdbU51D1Mo/
Added to the calendar on Tue, Jan 13, 2026 12:40PM
§
by Resistance Entertainment
Tue, Jan 13, 2026 12:40PM
sm_santa_cruz_indigenous_show_3.jpg
original image (640x800)

§
by Resistance Entertainment
Tue, Jan 13, 2026 12:40PM
sm_santa_cruz_indigenous_show_2.jpg
original image (1080x1350)

