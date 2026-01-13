top
Santa Cruz IMC
Santa Cruz IMC
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 1/17/2026
Santa Cruz Indymedia Government & Elections

DSA 101

Monterey Public Library, Solarium Conference Room, 625 Pacific St, Monterey
original image (1232x1406)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Saturday, January 17, 2026
Time:
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Event Type:
Meeting
Organizer/Author:
Central Coast DSA
Location Details:
Monterey Public Library, Solarium Conference Room, 625 Pacific St, Monterey
Join us for our January chapter meeting! We will be holding a “DSA 101” where we talk about what DSA is, our new working groups and how you can get involved.

This month’s meeting will be held Saturday January 17th at 1pm in the Monterey Public Library’s solarium conference room.
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/centralcoastdsa/
Added to the calendar on Tue, Jan 13, 2026 12:15PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$110.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2026 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code