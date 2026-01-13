From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
DSA 101
Date:
Saturday, January 17, 2026
Time:
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Event Type:
Meeting
Organizer/Author:
Central Coast DSA
Location Details:
Monterey Public Library, Solarium Conference Room, 625 Pacific St, Monterey
Join us for our January chapter meeting! We will be holding a “DSA 101” where we talk about what DSA is, our new working groups and how you can get involved.
This month’s meeting will be held Saturday January 17th at 1pm in the Monterey Public Library’s solarium conference room.
This month’s meeting will be held Saturday January 17th at 1pm in the Monterey Public Library’s solarium conference room.
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/centralcoastdsa/
Added to the calendar on Tue, Jan 13, 2026 12:15PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network