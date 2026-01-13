DSA 101

Date:

Saturday, January 17, 2026

Time:

1:00 PM - 3:00 PM

Event Type:

Meeting

Organizer/Author:

Central Coast DSA

Location Details:

Monterey Public Library, Solarium Conference Room, 625 Pacific St, Monterey

Join us for our January chapter meeting! We will be holding a “DSA 101” where we talk about what DSA is, our new working groups and how you can get involved.



This month’s meeting will be held Saturday January 17th at 1pm in the Monterey Public Library’s solarium conference room.